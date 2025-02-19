Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe opened up about star winger Oswin Appollis’ lack of form this season

Appollis has only scored twice this season, while the 25-year-old has been constantly linked with a move away from the club amid interest from PSL rivals

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mohafe was at fault and that Polokwane should have sold the player

Phuti Mohafe, the coach of Polokwane City, said star winger Oswin Appollis has struggled this season because opponents have gotten used to his style of play.

Appollis has been a standout star for Polokwane and has been constantly linked with PSL giants despite only scoring twice this season.

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe beleives Oswin Appolls can regain his form. Image: polokwane_city/Twitter and Visionhaus/Getty Images.

During recent transfer windows, Appollis was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates while Polokwane has placed an R20 million price tag on the star.

Phuti Mohafe backs Oswin Appollis to regain his form

Mohafe speaks about Appollis in the tweet below:

According to iDiski TImes, Mohafe backed Appollis to regain his form while Chiefs stated they are unwilling to enter a transfer saga for the player due to interest from rival teams.

Appollis said:

“I think now teams know him. They know him very well and when we play these teams, they are double-marking him. So we are working on a plan for him to be a top player again. He will be back very soon in the goal-scoring form, and he will be up there again.”

Polokwane confirmed their defeat to Magesi on Twitter (X):

Polokwane has struggled recently

Following a good start to the season that saw them climb to third on the PSL log, Polokwane has struggled of late after three losses in their last four matches, with only one draw.

Polokwane has lost to Richards Bay and Magesi FC while they also suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last 16.

Mohafe though remains optimistic about the team’s fortunes and hopes Appollis can regain his form to help the squad better their results.

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is still a target for PSL giants despite his drop in form. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Fans blame Polokwane

Local football fans reacted on social media to point fingers at Mohafe, saying the coach was wrong to keep the Bafana Bafana star amid interest from rival teams.

Dolly Wilson blames Mohafe:

“There are coaches who are unable to use a player's capability, he must blame himself first. Wait till that player joins another team, that's where you'll realise that the boy is good, maybe I should also join those who say ‘let the boy go’.”

Thabo Byron Monama said the reason is obvious:

“Isn't it obvious? The guy wants a move away from Polokwane Cit;y he is no longer happy there.”

Lungelo Mbalane said Polokwane should have sold Appollis:

“They should have sold him and made money to invest in young players. They won’t win any cup and qualify for any continental competition. He will leave them for free and no club will buy an off-form player and he might not get national call-ups.”

Kgee Peace Maropolasaid Polokwane is to blame:

“That’s what happens when you stand in the way of players.”

John Makhetha points fingers at Mohafe:

“Phuti you are the one who actually does not have the best interests of this player.”

