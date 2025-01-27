Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis could be set for a move after being left out of the side’s squad for their Nedbank Cup last 32 victory on Sunday, 26 January 2025

Appollis was pulled from the squad that earned a 1-0 victory over The Bees, reportedly avoiding him being cup-tied for his potential new club

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they are patiently waiting for an end to the sage surrounding Appollis, who has been linked with several PSL and African sides

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis could be set for a big-money move after Polokwane City avoided the player from being cup-tied in the Nedbank Cup.

Appollis has been linked with several PSL giants and could switch clubs before the January transfer deadline day on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, after Polokwane excluded him from action.

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis could leave Polokwane City ahead of the January transfer deadline. Image: oswinappollis_11.

Source: Instagram

The Bafana winger has topped the list of Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Tunisian giants Esperance and Kaizer Chiefs, who said they are unwilling to enter a withdrawn transfer saga.

Oswin Appollis avoids being cup-tied

Appollis could leave Polokwane, according to the tweet below:

Ahead of their 1-0 victory over The Bees on Sunday, 26 January 2025, Appollis was pulled from the matchday squad while Pirates reportedly held talks with the 23-year-old.

This season, Appollis scored two goals in 13 appearances for the side currently third on the PSL log, two points behind second-placed Pirates.

Appollis also played a starring role for Bafana Bafana, providing several assists and scoring twice during their successful Afcon 2025 qualification.

Polokwane confirmed their Nedbank Cup victory in the tweet below:

Appollis is a target for many clubs

Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe recently stated the player would only be sold to overseas clubs, yet the decision to avoid him from being cup-tied has linked the player with PSL rivals.

With one day left in the January transfer window, Appollis might end up staying at Polokwane as they push for a high finish in the PSL and qualify for CAF competitions next season.

Appollis has been priced at over R25 million and a deadline-day move would headline the local transfer window which has seen several clubs add new faces to their squads.

Oswin Appollis became a regular starter for Bafana Bafana during the Afcon 2025 qualification. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans suggest a new club for Appollis

Local football fans reacted on social media to predict which club Appollis will join before the January transfer window closes.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton made a prediction:

“Appollis to Pirates! That's why Gil was sent on loan.”

Thembinkosi Nxumalo has a wish:

“He can go wherever he wants to go; as long as Chiefs sign Lorch before the end of the day tomorrow.”

Mcebisi Menelisi said Chiefs should sign Appollis:

“Kaizer Chiefs must sign him to eliminate competition.”

Charlie Thulani Mahamba says Chiefs have a place for the player:

“His number seven jersey is free and waiting for him.”

JP Madira is frustrated:

“You'll find that another team signed him for R6 million but they wanted R20 million from Chiefs.”

Reuben Rudboy Sefafe is upset:

“Polokwane City are acting up like school girls who are desperately seeking attention from boys. The way they are handling this Appollis situation has become very boring.”

Ngomane Mabindzela suggested a move:

“He must go to Sundowns and play part-time.”

Tumisang Chunga predicted a move:

“This player is Pirates material and we are going to announce him tomorrow.”

Ayovha Mphoza gave Appollis some advice:

“If he wants to win cups; he must not sign for Chiefs.”

Songezo Xayimpi says Sundowns will sign Appollis:

“Sundowns are the favourites to get him.”

Source: Briefly News