Orlando Pirates Reportedly Favourites to Sign PSL Star Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates have reportedly moved past Kaizer Chiefs in the queue of teams interested in signing a South African defender from Premier Soccer League rivals in the next transfer window.

The two Soweto giants are not new to battling it out for a player's signature; Pirates have recently edged out the Glamour Boys because they are enjoying more success.

Pirates reportedly lead race to sign Kaizer Chiefs target

According to a report by the South African, Pirates are close to edging out Kaizer Chiefs in the race to sign South African right-back Thabang Matuludi from Polokwane City.

The Glamour Boys were the first team to inquire about the player's availability, and they could have signed him last summer, but the odds are currently in favour of their city rivals.

According to Soccer Laduma, Pirates are reportedly leading the race to sign Matuludi from Polokwane.

"As things stand now, Pirates stand a better chance of signing Matuludi than the other clubs [including Kaizer Chiefs], which have also indicated interest in the South African right fullback. The possibilities are very high for the Bucs to sign him." the source said.

A source told Siya that there have been talks between the Buccaneers and Polokwane concerning Matuludi's transfer, and there could be a player plus cash to win the transfer battle against

"The talks are thought to be going on, and there could be players involved plus money to push for the move to happen."

Source: Briefly News