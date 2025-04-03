“I Needed More Than R1 Million”: Woman Details Getting Her 1st Tender

A South African woman shared on her TikTok account how she managed to secure her first tender

The woman, named Thandile, went into detail, stating that she needed more than R1 million to buy the goods that were needed for her business

Members of the online community asked the woman questions and showed an interest in the comment section

The topic of tenders may be controversial when it comes to South Africa, as most times it is linked to shady dealings within the government. However, one woman got candid when she shared with the public how she managed to secure her first tender.

Diving into tender details

A woman named Thandile, who didn't share in her video what she did for a living, took to her TikTok account to elaborate on how she got the money, stating:

"I said I needed more than R1 million to buy the goods I need to buy. It was a struggle. I never planned for it. I never thought about what was going to happen the day I got the tender."

She noted that she wasn't successful in getting financial assistance from her bank, even though she had purchase orders (POs).

After realising that she needed PO funders, she searched for the information online and found Bright On Capital, an online lender providing working capital solutions to small and emerging businesses.

"They eventually agreed to fund me. Because I was new and didn't qualify for the full amount, I had to speak to my client and ask them to do part payments."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Tender information interests Mzansi

A few members of the online community took to the post's comment section with interest and various questions after the woman shared the story of how she received her first tender.

A curious @nancyjay215 asked Thandile:

"How much percent did they want?"

The woman responded to the TikTokker:

"I honestly don't remember anymore. This was 2021. Interest rates have since gone up, so you'll need to do your homework with interest rates."

@apatriot24 took an honest route and shared their experience with tenders, writing:

"The reason why I stopped in 2013 was that it was not easy to get funders, and I made bad financial choices. I got POs and would just spend money. I was young and naive."

@desiree.molomo told the online community:

"The day I get my 1st PO, I am going to cry."

@kaybee_serumola was familiar with the finance company mentioned in the video and stated to the public:

"I’ve worked with Bright On Capital. They are simply the best."

@setsoarapelo wrote to Thandile:

"Thank you, sis. I'm learning a lot from your videos. I can't wait to get my first job as a beginner."

@lynettepillay37, who appreciated the information they had received, said:

"Thank you. You are such a blessing."

