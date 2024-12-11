The Economic Freedom Fighters has repeated its call for the tender system to be abolished

The part said that the government's procurement regulation is not equitable and cost-effective

South Africans agreed with the EFF, and some believed that this would create more jobs

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters have repeatedly called for the country to abolish the ineffective tender system.

Scrap tenders: EFF

According to Eyewitness News, the party proposed legislative amendments that would make service insourcing compulsory and eliminate tenders. The party added that the procurement regulation is not equitable or cost-effective.

The party further stated that the current procurement system is vulnerable, and the vulnerability results in irregularly awarded tenders.

South Africans agree

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet agreed with the party.

Tokollo said:

"People need to read the founding manifesto of the EFF because this has long been said."

King said:

"For the first time since their establishment, I fully agree with them."

Got T said:

"Item 26 of the 2024 EFF manifesto! and CIC has been calling for a capacitated state since 2019."

Honorable Fighter asked:

"A good move, but how do we move forward because government workers can patch a pothole for a year."

Thato said:

"People who are saying they fully support the EFF show that South Africans don't read the EFF's manifestos. Building state capacity and abolishing tenders is an EFF founding manifesto."

Reuben Mudau said:

"I support them. More jobs will be created by getting rid of tenders."

Kaybee said:

"Abolish tenders. Create a state-owned construction company that employs South Africans, empowers the state, and reduces reliance on private entities."

