The City of Joburg says Action SA leader Herman Mashaba lacked oversight on an insourcing while he was mayor of the city

The cleaning and security personnel insourcing project ended up costing R660 million than what was originally budgeted

Mashaba responded to the allegations against him and stated that Action SA will continue to insource when the party comes into power

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has issued a report the implicates former Joburg mayor and current Action SA Herman Mashaba in an irregular expenditure scandal.

The report was put together by the City's administration which is led by the African National Congress. It states that an insourcing project that was led by Mashaba had a significant lack of oversight from the former mayor.

The findings of the report showed that Mashaba's cleaning and security personnel project cost the City R1.2 billion whereas the initial budget was R557 million, according to a report by News24.

The project intended to bring in outsourced cleaners and security guards who were already working for the City of Joburg, however, what ended up happening was that people with no qualifications and criminal records were insourced instead.

The report states that the probe into the insourcing project began after Mashaba left office in 2017. The City of Joburg plans to take its report to the Hawks for further action, according to eNCA.

In response to the report, Mashaba says his party would continue to insource when they win at local government elections.

" I want to make it very clear, let them know we're coming back next week. We're going to continue insourcing," said Mashaba.

Herman Mashaba says he discovered corruption during his tenure as mayor

Speaking at an Action SA rally, Mashaba stated that the party would not go into a coalition with the ANC because Action SA wants to uncover corruption. Mashaba stated that in just the three years of being the mayor of Joburg he uncovered 6000 cases of corruption worth R35 billion.

"Unapologetically as Action SA that we will go into coalitions with other parts but we'll never go into a coalition with the ANC. The reason why we will never go into a coalition with the ANC is because we don't want to hide corruption that has destroyed the lives of South Africans," said Mashaba.

IEC says ActionSA’s name won’t be added to ballot papers as its too late

Briefly News previously reported that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are sticking to their decision to keep Herman Mashaba's ActionSA's name off the ballot.

The electoral authority said it would be unjust to treat political parties with a different set of rules after ActionSA wanted to be registered on the ward ballot for the local government elections. The party reportedly missed the boat by not submitting the necessary documentation.

According to News24, IEC went on record to state that even if it did make an error the Commission lacked the required capacity to rectify the ballot papers and have approached the Electoral Court to have ActionSA allow the elections to go ahead without contention.

