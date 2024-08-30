The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to probe nine contracts Eskom irregularly awarded

These contracts included coal contracts awarded to Gupta-owned Tegeta, a software licensing contract with SAP South Africa and ICT services from Cutting Edge Commerce

The Unit will also investigate any unauthorised or wasteful expenditure Eskom incurred, earning applause from netizens

JOHANNESBURG—President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate nine irregularly awarded contracts from Eskom.

@RSASIU announced on X that contracts were awarded to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources, German company T Systems International GmbH, software solutions company SAP South Africa, forensic investigation company Kapditwala Incorporated, ICT company Cutting Edge Commerce, and an irregularly awarded contract given to Optimum Coal Mine, among others.

Tegeta and Optimum companies are owned by the Gupta brothers, who fled to Dubai following an arrest warrant issued after the State Capture Commission. The SIU will cast its net far and wide and investigate these contracts awarded between March 2006 and August 2024. Contracts awarded irregularly to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform will also be examined.

South Africans call on SIU to investigate others

News of the SIU targetting the irregularly awarded contracts prompted South Africans to suggest other investigations.

ZaneM said:

"Maybe also investigate the Energy Regulator as well. They just sommer grant double digit increases every year."

Amogelang said:

"Please also investigate Transnet especially the corruption, sabotage, ghost employees and ghost trains."

Cris asked:

"When are you investigating Glencore and Ramaphosa's deal at Eskom?"

John Coster said:

"Keep going. You have barely scratched the surface."

Kevin Jacobs said:

"Awesome. Feedback will be appreciated."

