Former African National Congress Secretary-General and Free State premier Ace Magashule could spend more than a decade in person if found guilty

Magashule and 17 co-accused are on trial for an irregularly awarded R255-million asbestos tender

The State argues that it has a strong case against him, and that he could be sent away to prison for 15 years, even though he pleaded not guilty

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes that it has a strong enough case to ensure that former Free State premier Ace Magashule is sent to prison. Magashule is on trial for the R255 million asbestos tender which his government awarded to businessman Edwin Sodi in 2014.

What did the NPA say?

According to eNCA, Magashule and his 16 co-accused have pleaded not guilty to charges including corruption. These charges relate to a R255 million asbestos tender that was supposed to replace cancer-causing asbestos roofs for 300,000 house. the work was never done. Magashule, Sodi and Magashule's PA, Moroadi Cholota, are on trial for the irregularly awarded tender.

The first accused is Mthumudze Mokhesi, former accounting officer who approved the multi-million rand contract. He reportedly accepted kickbacks worth R5 million. The state accused Magashule of endorsing an irregular contract. The state also accused Magashule of R13 million. Magashule denies that he was aware of the contract because it was under the Department of Human Settlement.

A winning case: NPA

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the NPA's spokesperson, said the state has 90 witnesses it will call on. if they are found guilty, they could face up to 15 years in prison. The trial resumes on 23 April 2025.

What you need to know about the asbestos trial

In 2021, Magashule claimed that his charges were politically-motivated and were designed to remove him from his position as the ANC's secretary-general

His former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, was also arrested for her role in the trial and was extradited from the US, after which she was given R2500 bail in 2024

She contested her arrest and said that she was unlawfully detained

Another former high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Human settlements was arrested in 2022 and was given R100,000 bail

What did South Africans say about the case?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post doubted that Magashule would face jail time.

Crispin Bisimwa said:

"In South Africa, jail is for the poorest and those not connected to the ASNC-dishonourable members."

Dikgang Legoase said:

"You can't take an executive authority to jail based on oversight charges, and you don't jail an accounting officer and the MEC who approved the tender. Only political law can convict him now."

Karabo Ma Ash said:

"All charges will be dropped on that day. Mark my words."

Mikzo's Kuwa's said:

"No case at all here. He will be smiling all the way to the bank after suing these captured officers used by powerful politicians."

Arnold Arends said:

"He won't go to prison or even wear prisoners' clothes."

Magashule ready to take the stand

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Magashule said that he was ready to take the stand. He appeared before the court on the first day of the trial.

Magashule is confident that there is no case against him. He insisted that he was innocent and did not take any money from the tender.

