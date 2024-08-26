The Free State's former Premier Ace Magashule's ex-personal assistant Moroadi Cholota is expected to be back in court on 26 August

Cholota, who was recently extradited from the United States of America, was arrested in connection to her role in the R255 million asbestos tender saga

Cholota will argue before the Free State High Court that she was not supposed to be arrested, and South Africans laughed at her

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE—Ace Magashule's former PA, Moroadi Cholota, is still fighting for her freedom and her arrest, which she insists is unlawful.

Moroadi Cholota back in court

SABC News reported that Cholota, who was recently extradited from the United States of America, will appear before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to argue against her arrest, which she said was unlawful.

Cholota was arrested in connection with her role in the irregularly awarded R255 million asbestos tender. She, along with former Free State premier Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, and others, will stand on trial. She previously argued that she was arrested and charged because she did not comply with the state's investigators when they investigated the tender.

South Africans weighed in

Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"Her arrest was not unlawful. She skipped the country because she knows she's guilty of aiding and abetting Magashule."

Siyabonga Ka Nobhijela said:

"There is no case against her anyway."

Nqunde Keo said:

"Another Nandipha Magudumana."

Velocity Meme said:

"After extraditing her, they gave her a R2500 bail, which shows how weak the case is."

Eli Maru Mah said:

"You have nothing on this lady, and you know it."

