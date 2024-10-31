The Economic Freedom Fighters expelled EFF Student command member Kganki Mphahlele

This was after Mphahlele tweeted that he and other EFFSC branches were against President Julius Malema reportedly advocating for Godric Gardee as the deputy president

Malema responded to him and challenged him, and shortly after, the EFF expelled him and other members

An unpleasant exchange with EFF leader Julius Malema resulted in the expulsion of Kganki Mphahlele. Images: @Absolute_Kganki/X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — An Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command member found himself out in the cold after his party expelled him after he disagreed with President Julius Malema online.

Malema and member twar

Kganki Mphahlele's membership was terminated after he tweeted on his account, @Absolute_Kganki, slamming Malema and accusing him of trying to impose former secretary general and head of international relations Godric Gardee as the party's deputy spokesperson. Floyd Shivambu left the position vacant after he resigned from the party.

Mphahlele said EFF branches wanted Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as the deputy president and said Malema must not start a war with the branches. Malema responded and taunted Mphahlele.

" Try me, boys," he said.

Mphahelele responded that Malema was untouchable and could not hegemonise the political space.

Mphahelele shown the door

In a statement Mphahlele shared, the EFF expelled him after accusing him of insulting and defaming the EFF and its leaders in public, bringing the organisation into disrepute on social media and violating nine sections of the EFFSC Code of Conduct and Revolutionary Discipline.

Mphahlele doubles down

In a statement, Mphahelele defended his stance and refuted claims he was an MK Party agent. He said the expulsion was more about a personal vendetta Juju and his close followers waged. He then claimed in subsequent comments that his life was under threat, and he received threats of harm allegedly from other EFF members.

"They wanna kill me," he said.

Netizens stunned

Some netizens were stunned that he allegedly received threats and applauded him for standing up to Malema.

Raymond Reddington said:

"I'm ashamed that your life is even at risk now. At least you helped expose the dictator."

Dona said:

" EFF has turned into a cult party."

Carra said:

"I surrender my membership after this."

