Social Media User Calls on EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi To Resign: “You Shall Be Isolated”
- An X user shared a thread about why he believes the Economic Freedom Fighter MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi should step down
- This was after former deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned from the party, and Julius Malema went on a rant
- South Africans debated the thread, as some believed he was right, and others called him out for his views
JOHANNESBURG— Economic Freedom Fighter Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi should save face and leave the party before things get too hairy for him, according to an X user.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi should leave EFF: X user
X user @zsimayi shared a thread about why he believes Ndlozi should submit his registration and follow the path of former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu recently resigned from the party and joined the MK Party.
@zsimayi said that Ndlozi would be isolated and a target for attack. He claimed that ground forces would attack him, and he would not know peace. He also questioned Ndlozi's silence since Shivambu's resignation. He even referred to the incident where Julius Malema took aim at his wife, Mmabatho Montsho, who liked Shivmbu's Instagram post.
View the thread here:
South Africans debate with user
Some netizens supported his views, and others opposed him.
Netizens agreed with him
Tebogo Koma said:
"The blank won't listen. Ndlozi has for too long used his PhD like a double-ply. He fails to harness his greatness in the EFF."
Joy Lethabo said:
"He must be a man, fight from within and contest the DP position."
Musa K said:
"It's not nice to have your character questioned for so long."
Others disagreed with him
Nsimbi said:
"You're unfair to Ndlozi because of his wife's views."
Siyanda said:
"Our leader Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will not leave the EFf. You can keep dreaming."
Simon Mpse said:
"He can take your advice and go."
Malema to purge the EFF of the influence of Floyd Shivambu
