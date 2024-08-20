Film director Mmabatho Montsho stirred drama when by allegedly liking a post by Floyd Shivambu

Julius Malema took digs at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during his address at the Gauteng Ground Forces forum

This caused X users to speculate that there is bad blood between Malema and Ndlozi following Floyd Shivambu's exit

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed Mmabatho Montsho and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Oupa Bopape/Frennie Shivambu

During the Gauteng Ground Forces forum, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema spoke to party members and took jabs at EFF Commissar and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Netizens are now speculating that Mmabatho Montsho might be the reason behind the remarks.

Did Mmabatho like Floyd Shivambu's IG post?

The award-winning film director and screenwriter Mmabatho Montsho allegedly liked Floyd Shivambu's post praising his new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

X user @RealHumbu, shared a screenshot of the post and a snippet taken from Julius Malema's speech, which seemingly addressed Montsho.

Julius Malema addresses Mmabatho and Ndlozi

This did not sit well with Malema, who took yet another shot at Ndlozi, questioning his stance and his silence regarding Floyd Shivambu's exit.

"How can someone say [that] their decision to join uMkhonto we Sizwe was the best decision ever taken, and my wife Mantwa is the first one to like such a thing? And you say, 'Julius Malema is with us' when the partner likes the things that seek to denounce the organisation and where the organisation stands. Where the relatives, cousins and siblings have declared where they stand, and you still ask yourself, 'Where does this leader stand?' Look at those around you, and you will see where this leader stands."

Netizens speculate there's band blood between Malema and Ndlozi

Reacting to this, X users speculated that there is bad blood between Malema and Ndlozi. Many also noted the treatment Julius gave Ndlozi in the clip shared on X when he asked him to open a bottle of water for him.

@DipuoMolefe5 speculated:

"They are going to leave him, one by one, watch the space."

@delani1982 claimed:

"Julius has ridiculed Dr Ndlozi so many times and reduced him to nothing."

@Zakharova_ZA alleged:

"That's more than just liking a post. Shivambu and Ndlozi have been colluding to betray Malema for a long time. Their wives and girlfriends pushed them to push the EFF to join DA's GNU for the love of blue lights. Their wives must have been paid by Ramaphosa and the WMC."

What you need to know about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, born on 9 May 1985, is a South African politician and a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Parliament of South Africa. Hailing from Gauteng, Ndlozi previously served as the national spokesperson for the EFF.

Ndlozi completed his high school education in Sebokeng, where he was honoured with the Communicator of the Year Award in grade 11 in 2002. He pursued a humanities degree at the University of Witwatersrand starting in 2004 and later earned his PhD in Political Sociology from the same institution in 2017.

