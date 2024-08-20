The controversial Nota Baloyi recently accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of being a cult

The music executive shared a tweet where he blasted Julius Malema and also dragged Cassper Nyovest

Many netizens dragged Nota Baloyi for accusing Cassper Nyovest of having a cult

Nota Baloyi called the EFF a cult. Image: @lavidanota, @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

The controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi seems to have something against the EFF President, Julius Malema and rapper Cassper Nyovest as he recently made damning allegations about them.

Nota Baloyi accuses EFF of being a cult

Music executive Nota Baloyi once again has picked a bone with Julius Malema. Berita's ex-husband made some accusations about Julius Malema and his party.

The star wrote a tweet on his Twitter (X) page accusing the EFF of being a cult and also dragging Cassper Nyovest, saying he also has one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"One thing social media has shown is how intellectually bankrupt the EFF supporter base is. Julius Malema has groupies, and they are a cult, just like Cassper Nyovest fans were 5years ago. He mobilised on social media and filled up the dome. Where are those fans now? Nowhere to be seen. LOL!"

See the post below:

Netizens slam Nota Baloyi for accusations he made

Many netizens on social media slammed the music executive for making accusations against Cassper Nyovest and Julius Malema. See some of the comments below:

@PaultwinOkoye wrote:

"Every time you tweet, it's about hate or bad-mouthing someone; why are you so sad? Because your wife left you? Maybe get another wife? What? No one wants you? OK, now I understand because why are you dragging Casper for absolutely no reason? Do you want more engagement in your tweet, so you must mention his name?"

@khojampa169945 said:

"Let me speak for Cassper, most of his fans were in their 20s when he filled up the dome, it's now 10 years later and most of us are married with kids, we are still here. We got married and settled down. Cass did the same."

@TalkLessers responded:

"Caspper Nyocest is more successful than you could ever dream of."

@Simon83991975 replied:

"There are young people who occupied that space, Cassper is married now and we are also, life goes on boeter."

@PeterBo10678693 questioned:

"What did the man of God do now."

@Akani_Chavs said:

"Not Cassper Nyovest catching strays."

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News