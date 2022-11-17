Itumeleng Khune and his life partner Sphelele Makunga look like they were made to be a parenting unit

The celebrity couple constantly spoils fans with pics of their beautiful family with stunning posts on social media

The gorgeous pair constantly serves family goals with different activities that they get up to as their children grow

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Itumeleng Khune and his wife are some of South Africa's favourites. The two constantly show their love for each other on social media which fans love.

Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele Makhunga let people see how they take care of their daughters. Image: Instgram: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

The soccer player is happily married to Sphelele, and they have an adorable family together made of their two kids, Lesedi Ziyanda and Amo Zenande. And you cannot get enough of them and how they keep the unit bound together.

Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhula celebrate 1st daughter's birthday

Itumeleng Khune and his wife never miss when it comes to celebrating their children. The soccer player first born daughter Amogelang Zenande turned two years old in 2022. Briefly News previously reported that the parents threw a lavish party to celebrate her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Itu and Sphe created a type of wonderland that was fit for their little princess. The couple named the party "Amo's Candyland", a mini paradise filled with jumping castles, ball pits, a candy store and other fun items.

Itu Khune spoils oldest daughter Amo Zenande

Itu Khune's daughter has her father wrapped around her little finger. The soccer player was happy to present his bundle of joy with a big bouquet of flowers.

Itu showed the pictures of himself giving his daughter the flowers on Instagram. The Keeper put a caption in the post showing that he takes his role as a dad seriously. ZAlebs reported that Itu once expressed how much it means to be a dad saying,

"Regardless of how bad my day is, everything suddenly becomes better when I get warm hugs from my loving kids. I love you immensely. We as parents are always happy about your progress."

Itu Khune brings family to celebrate with Kaizer Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune is well known for his illustrious soccer career. The iconic player often brings his family to his workplace. In one post, Itu celebrated a Khosi family day with his adorable clan.

The soccer star thanked the soccer club for allowing him to bring his family, including their second-born Lesedi, on 31 May 2021, according to Daily Sun. In the post, he wrote:

"Khosi Family Day. A big thank you to Khosination for making it happen."

In another post, Itu's wife seems to have had a relaxing day with her children. The businesswoman Shared pictures at the beach with her two little girls. Itu then commented on the post:

"My three Musketeers"

Itu Khune's wife shows family at festive season

Sphe makes sure you show out for the festive season in more family goals content. Siphesihle organised a Christmas photoshoot for her family in 2021.

The soccer player's wife and her kids were all dressed up in their Sunday best as they posed in front of their big family tree. Completing the fantasy presents also surrounded them.

Itu Khune's wife shows love by wearing his soccer jersey number in pretty pic

Briefly News previously reported that Sphelele Makhunga believes in her man, which is the sweetest thing to witness.

The soccer wife recently posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in a Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey, rocking her husband’s Itumeleng Khune, number 32, with the wording “Mma Khune”. She completed the look with a tight pair of skinny jeans and black leather ankle boots.

Sphelele always looks good, and her followers know it. Many flocked in on the post to shower Mma Khune with compliments and sweet messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News