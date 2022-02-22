Sphelele Makhunga and her star footballer hubby Itumeleng Khune threw an amazing birthday party for their eldest daughter, who just turned two

Amogelang Zenande's birthday party had a Candyland theme and her parents did not skimp on any details

Pictures of the delicious food, gorgeous decor and matching clothes worn by the Khunes were shared on Instagram by Sphelele

Itumeleng Khune and his stunning wife Sphelele Makhunga celebrated their eldest daughter's second birthday. Amogelang Zenande's Candyland themed birthday was something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sphelele gave social media users a glimpse into the amazing decor and tons of sweet snacks that filled up the venue, from jumping castles and ball pits to a mini candy store and food items with labels reading 'Amo's Candyland'.

Sphelele shared a few posts on Instagram of the beautiful birthday party the couple had in celebration of their adorable kid. It really was a Candyland dream!

Itu Khune and his lovely wife Sphelele Makhunga threw a Candyland themed 2nd birthday for their daughter Amogelang. Image: @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

Sphelele shares sneak peeks of the Candyland birthday

The decor from Amogelang's birthday was to die for!

Netizens were treated to a few family pics:

@vusi_masango_15 said:

"My people, I love you guys."

@alletaneziwe shared:

"Beautiful family."

@liza_ntshana wrote:

"Beautiful family indeed."

The food at the party looked mouthwatering:

@rifumo_tanashia commented:

"Looks yummy."

