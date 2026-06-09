Intercare has launched its brand-new medical and dental facility located at the Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre in Kyalami Hills

The integrated centre offers locals immediate access to general practitioners, professional dental services, as well as on-site X-rays and blood tests

The facility opens with an experienced clinical team, including dental experts and medical doctors with deep roots in Midrand

Briefly News spoke with Dr Reshina Hansraj, a resident family practitioner, who highlighted how the centre’s seven-day operating hours and modern diagnostics will boost preventative care for the community

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Intercare launched its new state-of-the-art medical and dental facility in Kyalami. Image: Supplied

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In a massive boost for local primary healthcare, Intercare has officially opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Kyalami Hills. The integrated medical and dental hub is designed to offer a seamless, all-inclusive medical experience under a single roof, catering to residents in the greater Kyalami, Waterfall, and Midrand areas.

Chief Executive Officer of Intercare, Hendri Hanekom, expressed great enthusiasm about the expansion, stating that the project reflects the primary vision of making top-tier healthcare more accessible. He explained that the new space combines advanced infrastructure with an experienced team of medical and dental practitioners. Built entirely around the needs of the modern consumer, the hub provides easy online booking options. It also accepts the majority of medical schemes and provides extended operating schedules to accommodate busy daily routines.

Elite medical personnel team up to support local families

The newly launched complex opens its doors with an impressive roster of highly qualified clinicians who are passionate about delivering tailored, empathetic treatments. The medical wing includes a versatile group of General Practitioners, such as Dr Nerusha Hansraj, who focuses on holistic wellness and women’s health. There’s also Dr Shenade Johnston, a General Practitioner with emergency expertise specialising in minor trauma and wound management.

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Dr Bonolo Mataboge will lead the upcoming implementation of specialised travel health care at the facility. On the dental front, the centre features Dr Anastasia Norton and Dr Sarah Lee. Both dentists are committed to family dentistry, early interventions, and implementing evidence-based treatments designed to alleviate dental anxiety while securing long-term oral hygiene for patients of all ages.

The facility offers extended operational hours seven days a week to support locals. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Dr Reshina Hansraj discusses the fight against local lifestyle diseases

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, seasoned practitioner Dr Reshina Hansraj, who has dedicated over 15 years to treating families across Midrand, outlined how this new environment will help tackle pressing local medical trends. She notes that developing financial hubs like Kyalami and Waterfall are frequently termed the ‘Silicon Valley of Africa’ due to their rapid development. This corporate growth, however, brings high-pressure, fast-paced lifestyles that trigger specific health crises.

Dr Hansraj explains that the area has seen a noticeable increase in chronic lifestyle conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and stress-related burnout, which have become widespread. She emphasises that her main goal is to shift public habits toward proactive, preventative medicine rather than reactive treatments. With advanced testing and X-rays now located right inside the building, doctors can run screening and secure early interventions much faster, avoiding long delays for vulnerable multi-generational families.

"Early detection plays a critical role," Dr Hansraj explains.

7-day availability expected to alleviate public health stress

Beyond exceptional diagnostics, the facility's extensive operating schedule is set to transform how the local community navigate everyday wellness. Medical services are available seven days a week from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, including over weekends and public holidays, while dental practitioners operate six days a week.

Dr Hansraj explains that this consistent availability allows busy working individuals and parents to schedule appointments without sacrificing work productivity or pulling children out of school. She notes that having immediate, local access to trusted primary doctors prevents families from suffering through expensive, medical-aid-draining visits to hospital emergency rooms for non-emergency ailments. Ultimately, this comprehensive care model aims to enhance the overall well-being and economic productivity of the wider community.

How to book or visit Intercare Kyalami Hills

For added convenience, the state-of-the-art facility welcomes walk-in patients who need unexpected or immediate care, while those who prefer to plan can easily secure an online booking at times that work best for their schedule. The new Intercare centre is located at Shop 140, Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre, Allandale Road, Kyalami Hills, Midrand. To make an appointment or speak with the reception team, you can contact the facility directly on 010 880 8018 or visit their official website at www.intercare.co.za.

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