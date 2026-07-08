American duo Chandler and Josh took in a homeless man named Trevor and are helping him rebuild his life from scratch

There are small, everyday actions that everyone can do to build a happier, stronger, and more vibrant town

Viewers were moved by the visible change in Trevor, saying he looked like a completely different person

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Chandler on the left, Josh on the right and Trevor in the middle. Image: @Chandler.peach

Source: Instagram

Two men shared the two-month results of their mission to change a homeless man's life, and they've been inspiring others every step of the way.

@Chandler.peach shared a deeply moving video on 18 June on Facebook, showing the transformation of a homeless man named Trevor. The video relays that Chandler and Josh opened their home to him two months ago, and gave him a chance to start over.

From finding him in the street to eating with him in their kitchen, for anyone who has followed their journey from the beginning, Trevor has become almost unrecognisable. The man in the video appears to be a healthier, at-ease, and full-of-life version of the old Trevor. Chandler himself noted:

"It’s amazing how much can change in two months."

Chandler described the early days as incredibly uncertain. They went to sleep some nights not knowing if Trevor would still be there in the morning. But both Trevor and Josh chose to trust the process, and over time, something shifted.

"With all growth, we both had to trust in what was going to happen, and we are so thankful that we did."

Josh and Chandler are now raising funds to surprise Trevor with a live-in van to secure his long-term independence.

Trevor appears more lively and happy since moving in with the two men. Image: @Chandler.peach

Source: Instagram

Small ways to impact your community

According to She Should Run blog, you don't need to be a politician to improve your community. You can make a positive impact right now with these six simple steps:

Connect with neighbors: Smile, say hello, and help out when you can.

Smile, say hello, and help out when you can. Speak up: Vote locally and contact town leaders about issues you care about.

Vote locally and contact town leaders about issues you care about. Volunteer: Give your time to local schools, parks, or animal shelters.

Give your time to local schools, parks, or animal shelters. Shop local: Support neighborhood businesses instead of giant online retailers.

Support neighborhood businesses instead of giant online retailers. Go green: Walk or bike more to keep your area healthy and clean.

Walk or bike more to keep your area healthy and clean. Get involved: Attend public meetings or join a board to share your ideas.

View the Facebook post below:

Viewers stunned by Trevor's transformation

People across social media were deeply touched by what they saw. This is what viewers had to say on @Chandler.peach's page:

@Tarrita Brown Del Giacco said:

"Y'all literally gave him life; you can see it all over his face."

@Juliet Scarano shared:

"Him in his pyjamas, cup of coffee in his hand, and laughing on the porch. That's gold ☺️"

@Autumn Rose wrote:

"You can see the life return to his eyes 🥹"

@April Magnolia said:

"He seriously looks like a billionaire CEO now!"

@Hannah Slacum added:

"He doesn't even look like the same guy 🥹"

More Briefly News on Acts of Kindness

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A devoted father shared the heartfelt journey of raising five foster children, inspiring South Africans with his unwavering commitment, love, and the impact of opening his home to children in need.

A Durban business owner earned praise after offering free healthy treats to Comrades Marathon runners, showing support for participants and spreading kindness during the iconic race.

Source: Briefly News