A TikToker posted a walkthrough of Times Square International Mall in Johannesburg with a bargain plug

There are various reasons as to why people prefer a bargain

South Africans flooded the comments section asking for the exact address and store location after the video blew up

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The woman showed the R15 store. Image: @khabii_/Instagram and TikTok

Source: UGC

Budget shoppers across Gauteng are losing their minds over a store inside Times Square International Mall in Johannesburg where items are priced at just R15. Mzansi inquired for more information.

Posted on 7 July 2026 by @khabii_, who describes herself as a "professional shopaholic," she takes viewers on a walkthrough of the mall. The heart of the moment, though, was when she pointed out the sheer variety of products available at the R15 section, stocked with hair accessories, beauty tools, clothing, lingerie, cosmetics, and home goods.

Khabii also showed other offerings that the store had, including a shop called TrendyLand and a textile and sewing section all in the spacious mall. Khabii implored Mzansi to see it for themselves.

"Check them out and tell me how it goes... bye guys."

Other stores in the mall included Homevalue and Ukay. Image: @khabii

Source: TikTok

Why do people love a bargain?

People enjoy bargains because they make shoppers feel like they're getting more for their money. A discounted price can make a purchase seem like a better deal, even if the original price was higher than it needed to be. Finding a bargain also helps people feel confident they made the right choice and can trigger a feel-good reward in the brain. For many, negotiating is about more than saving money; It feels like a small win.

In some cultures, bargaining is a normal part of shopping, while for others it's simply a habit. Many people also enjoy the interaction with sellers and see haggling as part of the shopping experience. Since asking for a discount usually costs nothing, many shoppers feel it's worth trying because there is little to lose and something to gain.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi intrigued by the R15 Store

The comments section filled up fast, with viewers ranging from sceptical to absolutely ready to visit as people asked for a full address. Here's what people had to say on her page:

@PELONOMII ™ asked:

"What's the catch?😅"

@Frikkie said:

"Thanks for NOT putting up an address. You said Joburg.... Joburg is fkn big 😳😳😳"

@ratiey🎀 questioned:

"You said R15 right😁but which store?"

@Samlanz noted:

"Why is it empty? The whole mall😭"

@relive🌸 asked:

"WHERE"

@LuSam_Plugs🇿🇦🇳🇬 shared:

"This mall is so beautiful guys, OMG🥰🥰🥰I went last Friday and d***."

@Sade Dlamini added:

"Sana, I went to that R15 store in April, and I didn't know where to start😭😭… my money was gone when I left😂😂"

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A South African woman inspired Mzansi after opening her own spaza shop, with many praising and pledging to support her small business despite some scepticism online.

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Source: Briefly News