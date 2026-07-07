South African artist Dan Shaw and her domestic worker shared a moving duet in a viral Instagram video

The two women sang Nomfundo Moh's beloved song 'Phakade Lam' together across a bright kitchen

South Africans online were left emotional by the rare and beautiful moment of connection

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Dan Shaw sang in the kitchen with domestic worker. Image: @therealdanshaw

Source: Instagram

A South African artist and a domestic worker turned a kitchen space into a stage with their rendition of a loved South African song. Mzansi couldn't help but be enticed by the beauty.

In a video posted on 1 July 2026, Shaw and her domestic worker were filmed singing Nomfundo Moh's soulful hit 'Phakade Lam' together, as their voices harmonised and gelled beautifully. The performance in the kitchen was shared on Instagram with the caption:

"There is no place on earth quite like it… Home is where our people are because that is where our spirit lies."

Dan Shaw is a South African artist. Image: @therealdanshaw

Source: Instagram

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How music affects human connection and emotions

Music has the power to bring people closer, whether it is a mother bonding with a child, a group working together, or loved ones sharing a special moment. According to Psychology Today, it can increase feelings of trust and connection by triggering oxytocin, a chemical linked to empathy.

Often described as a universal language, music helps people express emotions when words are difficult to find. It allows feelings to be shared through melodies, lyrics, and sounds.

Listening to music can also create feelings of happiness and excitement. Enjoyable songs can trigger dopamine, the brain’s reward chemical, causing sensations like “chills” or goosebumps. These reactions are often caused by powerful rhythms, melodies, and unexpected changes in a song.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi left in awe of kitchen duet

South Africans shared their thoughts on the moment, and many exclaimed how much they loved it, as well as their awe of the entire moment. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

@walkieswithjodi wrote:

"This is what I would have imagined my life to be like if we never left SA. (I was only 12 and didn't have a choice) Cherish this. It's too beautiful ❤️"

@dannibee asked:

"Which version of this song is playing? So beautiful, you both, my heart cracks!"

@gugu_gugs said:

"Beautiful 🙌"

@monicaurdu added:

"Such beautiful voices... Goosebumps 😍🔥 @homesick"

dwm05 said:

"If I had the strength I would raze down mountains!"

And cay. yerickson wrote:

"Hai wena mlungu🔥"

More Briefly News on music

A video of women dancing to Bacardi music beside a coffin at a Gauteng funeral has sparked debate in Mzansi, with some viewers defending it as a celebration of life while others questioned whether it was respectful.

A viral Instagram video of a woman dancing alongside marimba players has won over Mzansi, with viewers praising the joyful performance and the way music brings people together.

A South African woman living in Europe went viral after breaking into an amapiano dance during an outfit video, with Mzansi loving how the music keeps her connected to home and culture abroad.

Source: Briefly News