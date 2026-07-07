A woman shared a funny TikTok about what she witnessed at an Afrikaans wedding

The viral moment also shines a light on rugby's cultural significance for Afrikaners

Mzansi flooded the comments with hilarious stories of seeing the same thing at weddings and other family gatherings

The woman showed the rugby game the guests were watching at the wedding. Image: @petrumarie

Source: TikTok

A wedding guest just noted how she knows for sure she's attending an Afrikaans wedding. Mzansi weighed in with their own relatable stories.

While Afrikaans culture is known for many standout traditions, one woman pointed out what she believes is an unmistakable staple. In a TikTok video posted by @petrumarie on 5 June 2026, the woman asks viewers how they would know they are attending an Afrikaans wedding. Moments later, the camera pans to a rugby game playing in the background, revealing her answer.

"How do you know it's an Afrikaans wedding..."

Rugby has long been a part of Afrikaans culture. Image: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

How rugby became a part of Afrikaans culture

Although rugby started in England and was closely linked to British culture, many Afrikaners embraced the sport and turned it into something that reflected their own identity. Instead of creating a completely new cultural tradition, they adapted a game they were already good at.

Rugby appealed to Afrikaners because it matched the qualities they admired, such as strength, toughness, courage and determination. While the British viewed rugby as a sport that taught fair play and gentlemanly behaviour, many Afrikaners focused more on its physical nature and saw it as a way to show resilience and pride.

As Afrikaner nationalism grew, rugby became more than just a game. It became a symbol of their identity and their desire to stand apart from British influence. Unlike other Commonwealth countries that still embraced their ties to Britain, many Afrikaners used Springbok rugby to express national pride and, over time, as a quiet challenge to British dominance.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans shared their own experiences

Many viewers had their own stories to tell about how far they've taken the love for the sport. This is what Mzansi had to say on @petrumarie's page:

ossie said:

"Do you know how many times I've had to watch the Boks on my phone at weddings?"

Simone Thomson said:

"The rugby was on at my wedding 😂"

Debra said:

"We didn't have a TV at the venue, everyone gathered by our phone instead😅"

Birdie added:

"I was at a baby shower once like this😂😂"

C v Rooyen commented:

"✨️prioriteite ✨️" (Priorities)

More Briefly News Stories on rugby

South Africans were invited to join a fun nationwide campaign to spot and share people who resemble famous Springbok rugby players, sparking plenty of laughs and online engagement.

A Cape Town dad touched hearts after sharing a video of his young daughter passionately cheering on the Springboks from the couch, with South Africans praising their special rugby bond and love for the game.

A South African man had rugby fans laughing after jokingly pointing out an injured springbok antelope just before the Springboks clashed with England, playfully pretending it was a bad omen for the team.

Source: Briefly News