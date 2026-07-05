A content creator shared a clip poking fun at a near-injury during a pre-match performance ahead of the Springboks vs England clash

His reaction added to the drama around the Springboks' real injury concerns heading into the big match

South Africans found the clip hilarious, with even the performer himself joining in on the joke

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Springbok player, Sibusiso Kotelo. Images: @sibusisokotelo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A rugby content creator had South Africans in stitches after joking about a Springbok being injured just before the big match against England.

Instagram user @boks_and_banter, known for his rugby humour, shared the clip on 4 July 2026, showing a moment from Sibusiso Kotelo's pre-match Impi Warrior performance, where his leg slipped slightly on landing. He posted the video with the caption:

"Anyone else see that!? Another Bok injured before the game! 😳🏥😳 #springboks"

In the clip, the man is seen recording himself in front of his TV, taking off his glasses dramatically the moment he spots the slip happening behind him on screen. Kotelo quickly recovers, looks over at a fellow performer, and flashes a smile, brushing it off completely. Kotelo himself even commented on the post, clearly enjoying the joke.

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Why the injury joke landed so well

The timing made the joke even funnier. Ahead of the Springboks' 45-21 win over England at Ellis Park, the team had already been dealt injury blows before kick-off, with captain Siya Kolisi ruled out with a hamstring issue and Eben Etzebeth withdrawn after a head knock.

During the match itself, Ox Nche and Andre Esterhuizen also picked up knocks that raised fresh concerns. With so many real injury updates dominating, a performer's small stumble before kick-off felt like the perfect punchline.

Who is the Impi Warrior performer

Kotelo has become a familiar face at major Springbok matches, known for his high-energy Impi Warrior routine that gets crowds fired up before kick-off.

His performance draws on Zulu warrior tradition, celebrating strength and unity, and has featured at some of the team's biggest games in recent seasons.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi reacts to Bok's near injury scare

The comments section on the Instagram page was full of laughs and support for Kotelo:

@kyle.williams.09 wrote:

"@sibusisokotelo hope you're okay, champ! 👀"

@georiclomas joked:

"Took it like a champ! 😂"

@hendy_seerane laughed:

"Ou hammies daai😂😂😂"

@deeroadtofit shared:

"My husband and I saw it, and we thought he was such a champ through it all!"

@tassiematthieson said:

"I saw it immediately. Give that man a Bells for his effort - 'keeping committed'."

@kotie911 joked:

"He is a Legend. We cannot lose him to injury. We must strap him, please. Hahaha."

Sibusiso Kotelo on the field before their big game. Images: boks_and_banter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on Springboks vs England drama

Briefly News recently reported on where the England-born father of a Springbok star's loyalties truly lie ahead of this weekend's clash.

recently reported on where the England-born father of a Springbok star's loyalties truly lie ahead of this weekend's clash. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi opened up about a tough opponent and a painful memory from last year that the team is determined not to repeat.

The Springboks were dealt a major blow just before kick-off when two key players were ruled out, forcing a late reshuffle nobody saw coming.

Source: Briefly News