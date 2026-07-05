Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh sent tongues wagging at the annual Durban July after being spotted hand-in-hand with a stunning mystery woman

Turning heads on the social scene, the alleged new couple wore perfectly coordinated denim outfits, and fans couldn't help but admire Fresh's taste and praised him for finding love again

Social media users have quickly launched a frantic guessing game regarding the identity of the Big Dawg's alleged new partner, with two top celebrities' names popping up in the comment section

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DJ Fresh is believed to have gone public with a new partner. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is renowned for bringing out Africa’s elite fashion and drama, but it was veteran radio personality DJ Fresh who captured the spotlight this weekend. On 4 July 2026, socialites and A-listers from across the continent gathered for the annual showcase, and the newly appointed Kaya 959 breakfast host ensured all eyes were on him.

Stepping out in front of media flashes and eager fans, Fresh was spotted with a gorgeous and unknown woman on his arm. While the legendary master of the airwaves has built a notorious reputation for keeping his romantic life private, he proudly paraded his alleged new partner through the prestigious racecourse grounds.

The pair was captured in several viral photos and videos walking hand in hand. Matching the highly anticipated Western cowboy-inspired theme of "Country Allure," the pair stunned in effortlessly coordinated denim outfits.

This public display marks a rare romantic outing for Fresh following deep personal chapters in his life. He was famously married to seasoned media icon Thabiso Sikwane for 20 years before the pair announced their amicable divorce back in 2022. Tragically, just two years post-separation, Sikwane passed away suddenly at the age of 50 on 31 August 2024.

While Fresh has yet to issue a statement or confirm any speculation, social media wasted no time theorising about who the mystery woman could be.

See DJ Fresh's picture below.

Watch the rumoured couple's video here.

DJ Fresh was spotted at the Durban July with a woman believed to be his girlfriend. Image: darealclickclak

Source: Instagram

Social media side-eyes DJ Fresh's partner

As expected, Mzansi’s digital detectives immediately took to social media to unravel the mystery woman's identity. The comment sections quickly split into two roaring theories. While a handful of onlookers likened the fair-skinned beauty to local media mogul Thando Thabethe, a much larger faction of the internet became entirely convinced that Fresh’s denim-clad partner is actually Ugandan reality TV star and businesswoman Zarinah "Zari The Boss Lady" Hassan.

The Zari theory has gained rapid momentum online given its timing. The South Africa-based Ugandan socialite recently shocked the continent by announcing her divorce from her estranged husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, following irreconcilable differences.

Read some of the reactions below.

kasiclips asked:

"Is that Zari the Boss Lady?"

simza_samang threw shade at Robert Marawa, Thando Thabethe's rumoured partner:

"Is Marawa aware of this?"

hlayisanimalulekee said:

"I thought he was dating Pasi (Didi)."

thatowunsch praised DJ Fresh:

"DJ Fresh never rolls with mid-looking women."

evana_tulips joked:

"This is Beyoncé mos?"

Emtee's rumoured girlfriend confirms relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's new girlfriend officially going public with their relationship.

Following the rapper's messy split from his wife and the mother of his kids, he finally confirmed that he was seeing someone, and fans are rooting for them.

Source: Briefly News