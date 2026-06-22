Emtee appears to have moved on and found love again, and his new girlfriend is not afraid to flaunt their love all over her social media pages

The rapper's new partner, who is also a musician, shared several photos from their time together, and fans hope this new chapter is better than the last

His new relationship falls on the heels of his messy, high-profile divorce, which has been at the centre of social media scrutiny

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Emtee’s new girlfriend hard-launches their relationship. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee is once again the talk of the streets, only this time, it's not another scandal. The rapper broke the internet recently after he soft-launched his relationship with singer Nandi Ndathane on his Instagram page, sharing pictures of them in a loving embrace.

Despite previously denying the rumours, Ndathane finally confirmed the relationship on her own Instagram page by sharing loving photos of her and the rapper together.

From several mirror selfies to a sweet gift she got her man on Father's Day on 21 June 2026, Nandi appears to be head over heels in love with her partner, and she has let his fans know that he's in safe hands.

In the comment section, the Roll Up hitmaker's loyal supporters did not hold back, asking Nandi to take good care of the rapper, and she has consistently reassured them that they have nothing to worry about.

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The singer is best known for her hit song Malunde alongside DJ Stokie, DJ Nnandos, and Neo Soul. She was also a contestant on Idols SA.

Nandi Ndathane confirmed the rumours of her romance with Emtee. Images: emteethehustla, official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

Her romance with Emtee falls on the heels of the rapper's divorce from his estranged wife and the mother of his kids, Nicole Chinsamy.

The former couple were embroiled in a highly publicised public fallout, which involved several exposés.

Emtee was recently jailed after he reportedly barged into his former wife's home in Midrand and threatened her with a knife. This violated the protection order she filed against him in 2023, leading to his imprisonment.

He was later released on R1,000 bail after spending a night behind bars, and while fans hope that he finally finds professional help to deal with his personal struggles, they also hope his new partner will be the kind of motivation he needs to better his life

See Emtee and Nandi Ndathane's pictures below.

Emtee's new girlfriend flaunted their relationship on social media. Image: official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

Nandi Ndathane showed off her gift for Emtee. Image: official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

Emtee's new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, reassured fans that she would take care of him. Image: official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Emtee's new relationship

Fans sent love and gushed over the new couple, hoping their love blossoms.

elton_driz was impressed:

"Wow, Emtee is dating Nandi? I wanna be like you when I grow up."

crazykay2198 said:

"Proud you found love. Hope it lasts, big CEO."

mbuso_mapholoba reacted:

"Just followed Nandi because of my goat, I'm happy for you."

saucegurd2x wrote:

"I love this for you, bhuti."

Meanwhile, others were quick to accuse the rapper of using his new boo to make his ex-wife jealous, with many not believing that the new relationship was genuine.

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Source: Briefly News