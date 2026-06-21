Phumeza Mdabe recently made her return to social media to share a powerful word about living life to the fullest and not focusing on material possessions

The singer, who is currently embroiled in a messy divorce with her ex-husband and the father of her kids, Mnqobi, emphasised that she wants to be remembered as someone kind and brought life to every room she walked into

Her video was met with mixed reactions across social media, with many users discussing her failed marriage and the details from her court battle with her ex

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Phumeza Mdabe shared profound advice with her followers. Images: phumezamdabe

Source: Instagram

South African singer and TV personality Phumeza Mdabe shared some profound words about the legacy she wants to leave when she is gone.

In a video that surfaced on 20 June 2026, the mother of two urged her followers to embrace living life to the absolute fullest, reminding them that true fulfilment goes far beyond material possessions.

Acknowledging that "life is lifing," a popular local phrase for going through a challenging season, Phumeza revealed she has consciously chosen to block out her stressors to find ultimate peace. Her newfound happiness comes after serious self-reflection on how she wants to be remembered.

"We chase things that don't matter. What matters is the memories we leave with our friends, family, children, our parents... Life is to be lived. Can we just live and forget about everything else that's happening? It's a lot."

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The former Our Perfect Wedding host expressed that she wants her legacy to be defined by her laughter, kindness, maternal love, and her ability to completely shift the energy of any room she walks into.

She even lightheartedly shared that she has strictly forbidden her loved ones from playing sombre gospel music at her funeral, requesting instead that they play her own upbeat tracks or favourite songs to celebrate her life.

"Can you honour me? Can you honour my being and who I was and how I made you feel? I hope and pray that I make the people around me feel special and loved; that's all we're here for."

Phumeza Mdabe advised others to "live life to the fullest" and focus less on material possessions. Image: phumezamdabe

Source: Instagram

The singer's philosophical remarks land right in the middle of a highly publicised, tense maintenance battle with her ex-husband, Mnqobi Mdabe. Nearly a year since announcing the end of their marriage in 2025, it has apparently not been smooth sailing for the once-loved power couple.

Briefly News understands that their legal filings outline intense disputes over spousal and child support, with Phumeza demanding R87,000 in monthly maintenance.

Her sudden advice to focus less on material wealth has ignited a fierce debate across social media, with many netizens questioning if her ongoing courtroom drama directly inspired her epiphany.

Watch Phumeza's video below.

Social media discusses Phumeza Mdabe's video

Online users lamented Phumeza and Mnqobi's sudden divorce, with many highlighting how much hope they had in the couple.

MtoloSam was shattered:

"This divorce breaks my heart."

BlackDicks224 wrote:

"You know, I really thought they’d be forever. I feel for her."

Meanwhile, others expressed concern towards Phumeza, questioning why she was suddenly speaking about dying.

MiladyMnyamane said:

"I hope she is genuinely okay."

TeeeCee was concerned:

"Why is she talking about her funeral?"

Social media speculated that Phumeza Mdabe's message was influenced by her divorce. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others criticised her for publicly supporting Black Coffee amid his own divorce and allegedly ridiculing his ex-wife, Enhle Black Mlotshwa.

sfubasenja1 said:

"She was friendly towards Black Coffee’s new girlfriend while Enhle was gowing, now it’s her turn to understand that men will always choose themselves once they start making serious money."

ThaaBLaa added:

"The way she used to cheer on Black Coffee. Every time Mbali posted a video reacting to court proceedings and the wrong Black Coffee did to her. Feel it, girl."

Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo reunite in viral pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's pictures with his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo."

After months of tension in their marriage, the couple reunited at an event, and fans couldn't help but notice the apparent lack of warmth between them.

Source: Briefly News