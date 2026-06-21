Grace Mondlana is looking for help with elevating her personal style and announced that she was on the hunt for a personal stylist

Taking to her social media pages, the award-winning influencer emphasised that fashion is not her strong suit, and that she wears what she likes and acknowledged that she may not be able to style her clothes

Her call for help was met with mixed reactions online, where some users shared their opinions about Grace's personal style, while others speculated that she may be "soft launching" a BBL

Grace Mondlana opened up about her struggles with styling herself. Images: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Award-winning influencer Grace Mondlana has sparked an intense online debate after opening up about her complicated relationship with fashion. Known for her captivating content, the creator shocked fans by revealing that despite having wardrobes bursting with beautiful clothes, she desperately needs professional help to put her looks together.

In a candid video surfaced on 19 June 2026, Grace confessed that she has never been a fashion enthusiast.

"I don't buy clothes because I'm going to coordinate with whatever, fashion is not my thing," she explained, stating she simply buys items she likes.

However, she acknowledged that "circumstances have changed," forcing her to become hyper-aware of how she presents herself. In her line of work, outfits are constantly critiqued by online fashionistas, and she no longer wants to take chances.

While Grace is actively looking for a stylist, she made it clear that she is not looking to buy a new wardrobe.

"I have three full wardrobes full of nice clothes. I need someone who will help style the clothes I already have because I don't have a budget for new clothes."

Grace Mondlana admitted that she needs a stylist to help her coordinate her current wardrobe. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

The renowned content creator, whose personal style comprises mostly cosy looks and designer luggage, recalled being completely stunned by the exorbitant fees she was charged after hiring a stylist for a television appearance. She emphasised that public figures are rarely paid just to show face at events, making public appearances a massive financial liability.

According to Grace, creators easily spend more money preparing for an event than they actually make from it, just to satisfy social media expectations.

"Sometimes it's just not worth it to dress up, sometimes I'd rather stay at home because being there requires me to have a dress made."

As expected, it wasn't long before social media shared their thoughts on Grace's personal style, leaving the timeline divided on what the influencer truly needed for that extra boost of confidence in her clothes.

Watch Grace Mondlana's video below.

Social media weighs in on Grace Mondlana's video

Given the massive popularity of BBLs in South Africa recently, many fans are convinced this sudden focus on her image is a "soft launch" for cosmetic surgery, with some even encouraging it.

lil_diamondr said:

"She'll do a BBL this one."

LindoSkosana1 wrote:

"She must go get a BBL, we won't judge her."

Nsikoe suspected:

"Oh, a BBL is coming."

maybenomie speculated:

"Soft launching the BBL."

Social media shared their thoughts on Grace Mondlana's interest in finding a stylist. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a section of the comment section claimed that the influencer simply needed to lose weight for her current clothes to fit better.

inmybarbieera said:

"It’s not her shape, it’s the weight; she needs to be on GLP-1. She has toned legs and thighs."

YSL_TT wrote:

"Losing weight can fix that."

Khaya Dladla's photo gets social media buzzing

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khaya Dladla's viral picture that had social media wondering if the actor had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Online users gathered in the comment section with confused reactions to Dladla's striking appearance in his chest area, with many convinced that the image was AI-generated.

Source: Briefly News