Award-winning actor Khaya Dladla trended online after a viral picture left many South Africans questioning whether he had undergone cosmetic surgery

Several social media users questioned whether the photo was real, edited, AI-generated, or evidence of cosmetic enhancement

Khaya Dladla previously showed support to his ex-fiancé battling cancer and actress Nirvana Nokwe after she made serious allegations against Bonko Khoza

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Khaya Dladla trended for an unexpected reason. Image: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

A viral photo of actor Khaya Dladla has left South Africans doing double takes on social media, with many wondering if the popular star had secretly undergone cosmetic surgery.

The House of Zwide actor is not known for posting thirst traps on his official social media accounts. However, a recent image circulating online sparked speculation that he may have enhanced one of his features, with some social media users convinced he had joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Khaya Dladla’s pic triggers cosmetic surgery questions

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, X (Twitter) user @n_makhubele kicked off the conversation after sharing a photo of Khaya Dladla on their account. The post was captioned:

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“Khaya Dladla😍”

The image appeared to show the actor with a noticeably fuller chest than usual, prompting confusion and curiosity among social media users.

See the photo below:

A quick look at Khaya Dladla's official social media accounts suggests that the photo is AI-generated. The actor neither posted the image himself nor made any announcement about cosmetic surgery. The photo was actually taken from a promotional post shared by e.tv for House of Zwide episodes on Soka and Mampho's wedding storyline.

See the post below:

SA reacts to photo of Khaya Dladla

Despite this, the post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a myriad of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@sfiso_mazibuko9 asked:

“When did he get the melons?”

@BabyPana23 questioned:

“Am I seeing properly?”

@Oletta15148998 queried:

“Is it AI? Phela, these days we can’t tell the difference between fake and real.”

@justnyoo gushed:

“The twins are twinning nicely.”

@AHT_YssY remarked:

“This can only be AI💀😬”

@MusahWarren said:

“Hopefully, I'm not hallucinating.”

SA reacts to Khaya Dladla’s picture. Image: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dladla comforts ex-fiancé battling cancer

Khaya Dladla won the hearts of South Africans after comforting his former fiancé, businessman Mercutio Buthelezi, who had opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

On 18 April 2026, the businessman revealed that he had been battling with Polycythemia vera for a while, describing it as "the most painful journey of his life." He shared how the illness had drained him emotionally, financially, and otherwise.

Polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer that causes the bone marrow to produce too many red blood cells. Buthelezi shared a video in the hospital and expressed gratitude to the people who have prayed and supported him in his time of need.

Khaya Dladla rallies behind Nirvana Nokwe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Dladla showed support for Nirvana Nokwe after she accused Bonko Khoza of sexual assault.

The actor supported Nokwe together with fellow acting industry colleagues Zola Nombona and Rosemary Zimu.

Source: Briefly News