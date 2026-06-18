A South African artist put a unique spin on a familiar face from Netflix's latest supernovela, leaving viewers eager to see the final result

The creative process behind the artwork involved an unusual technique that added an extra layer of meaning to the portrait

Social media users shared their thoughts after seeing the finished piece, with many focusing on one standout detail

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SK Original created a stunning cracked-glass portrait of actor Sdumo Mtshali. Image: SK Original.

Source: Facebook

On 16 June 2026, South African artist Sandile Kgaphola, professionally known as SK Original, unveiled a striking portrait of actor Sdumo Mtshali using his signature cracked-glass technique. The artwork was inspired by Mtshali's role as Jonasi Gomora in Netflix's show The Polygamist and was shared on social media.

The portrait adds to SK ORIGINAL's growing collection of celebrity-inspired artworks, which have earned him recognition for blending realism with innovative mixed-media techniques.

South African artist SK Original has wowed fans with a striking cracked-glass portrait of actor Sdumo Mtshali. Image: SK Original.

Source: Facebook

Art masterpiece reveal of Sdumo Mtshali

The portrait captures Mtshali in sharp detail, showcasing the precision behind the artwork. SK Original's choice of subject is significant because The Polygamist is trending worldwide. Through his portrayal of Jonasi Gomora, Mtshali brings to life a businessman whose pursuit of success affects the people closest to him. The character's journey through ambition, relationships, and difficult decisions has made him one of the standout figures in the series, providing rich inspiration for artistic interpretation. SK Original captioned the post:

"Please help me get Jonasis' attention ❤️ I hope he likes it."

Beyond celebrating the actor, the artwork demonstrates how visual artists continue to draw from contemporary entertainment and transform popular screen moments into physical pieces that can be appreciated in a completely different medium.

See the Facebook reel below

Social media users praise the artwork

The portrait generated positive reactions online, with many social media users applauding the level of detail and creativity displayed in the piece. Several commenters focused on the accuracy of the portrait, noting how closely it resembled the actor. Read a few comments below:

@Mmasikolo Owami commented:

"Okay now make one of Jacinta."

@Sbu Bexx Jama KaMnisi jokingly asked:

"Was that track necessary?"

@Vhusani Blackdahlia Matshisevhe said:

"Hope he likes it. Got me thinking something else before the whole picture showed up."

@Ntombi Judes commented:

"This series is breaking world records. Well done to the cast and all the teams behind it."

@Kenny Dolo complimented:

"There is no room for mistakes with this type of art. Perfect for Jonasi. He believed he never made a mistake."

@Daniel Licula said:

"Hope you're not a woman".

@Lalah Tinkybae posted:

"I am re-watching it again."

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A young artist gained attention for his impressive portrait work, showcasing his talent and dedication through detailed and realistic creations.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News