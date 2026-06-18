Thembi Seete recently hit the stage with her legendary group, Boom Shaka, for a high-energy performance at a packed nightclub

The media personality turned heads with her energetic choreography by showing off her twerk moves and commanding stage presence

While fans typically celebrate the actress’s stamina and ageless beauty, her latest performance sparked intense criticism on social media, with many users labelling the dance routine as "cringe" and age-inappropriate.

Social media criticised Thembi Seete's high-energy, provocative dance moves. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

She is widely celebrated as one of South Africa’s ultimate ageless beauties, but multi-talented entertainer Thembi Seete recently found herself on the wrong side of the social media court over another dance video. The former Idols SA judge, famous for her electrifying stage presence, has divided opinion following a lively nightclub appearance.

Seete reunited with her 90s Kwaito group, Boom Shaka, delivering a high-energy set to a packed crowd. Known for bringing immense energy into everything she does, the veteran performer decided to spice up the group's classic routines by pulling out Tyla's world-famous signature twerk move, the iconic hip shake that took the internet and international music scene by storm.

While Thembi regularly treats her loyal social media followers to clips of her dancing routines, usually receiving immense praise and encouragement, the atmosphere on X (formerly Twitter) was decidedly hostile this time around.

Rather than marvelling at her endless stamina, several critics flooded the timeline to question her choreography. Unfiltered commentators argued that the 49-year-old’s provocative dance moves were far too inappropriate for her age group, expressing their discomfort at seeing the veteran star trying to emulate Gen-Z TikTok trends.

Thembi Seete's latest dance performance had Mzansi talking. Image: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Here's what Mzansi said about Thembi Seete's dance video

sirhighbreed said:

"A 49-year-old woman, by the way. We have lost the impact of shame in our society."

_asemahle_n pleaded:

"Sis Thembi needs to stop dancing, respectfully."

keletso_mashile reacted:

"Make it stop!"

BlackTwittor_CJ wrote:

"A good dancer knows when to leave the floor."

SRamarumo trolled Thembi Seete:

"She almost didn't get up."

Watch the singer's video below.

No sign of slowing down

What many younger social media users fail to remember is that pushing boundaries is literally in Thembi Seete's DNA. As a teenager in the mid-90s, she and the late Lebo Mathosa redefined youth culture with Boom Shaka, frequently shocking conservative audiences with their revealing outfits and hyper-sensual choreography.

Despite the wave of negativity from online critics, the iconic performer shows no signs of slowing down or letting internet users dictate how she moves her body.

Whether the timelines love it or cringe at it, Thembi Seete remains firmly dedicated to staying active, visible, and completely unmatched in her star power.

Watch Thembi Seete's dance videos below.

Musa Mseleku wins fans over with dance video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a cheerful dance video of Musa Mseleku.

The controversial polygamist and TV personality left fans gushing over him, and they admired his carefree spirit.

Source: Briefly News