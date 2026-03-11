Thembi Seete went viral after sharing one of her famous dance videos on social media

The legendary singer and TV personality showcased her dance moves in a recently resurfaced video and had fans admiring her ageless beauty

Online users flooded the comment section, raving over the star and how incredible she looks at nearly 50 years old

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thembi Seete’s dance video went viral. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete has once again broken the internet with another wholesome video showcasing her epic dance moves.

On 11 March 2026, the veteran singer and TV personality, famous for being part of the legendary Afro pop/ Kwaito group Boom Shaka, went viral with an old clip of her dancing.

X user busiwe_bubu shared the video of Seete dancing to Rema's Calm Down, and while the clip was over a year old, it managed to stir up a fresh wave of excitement as if it were brand new.

It seems that no matter how much time passes, the sight of the former Idols SA judge effortlessly dancing to viral hits is enough to stop the scroll and leave the timeline in total disbelief at her youthful energy.

At 48-years-old, Thembi Seete is proving that age is just a number. Her ability to command the stage with the same energy she had in her Boom Shaka days has made her an inspiration to everyone who looks up to her.

Watch Thembi Seete's video below.

Social media reacts to Thembi Seete's dance video

Online users weighed in on the singer's moves and ageless beauty, saying she appeared as though she was ageing backwards. Read some of their comments below.

LetsoaloRant said:

"Black never cracks. The Boom Shaka energy!"

JaydenLotto reacted:

"Who's dating Thembi? She looks like a whole bag of fun. I want to take her out for lunch or something."

NtxndoZAR declared:

"Older women are the answer, folks."

Reignah61274 posted:

"This woman looks so good for her age, tjo."

KhumbuzaNCele admired Thembi Seete:

"Too beautiful, forever young!"

Mosilahead reacted:

"She looks good for her age, though, 50 and still able to move like that."

Fans admired Thembi Seete's ageless beauty. Image: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others jokingly suggested that Thembi Seete have a dance off with fellow TV star Hungani Ndlovu, whose dance content has gone viral.

In recent months, the Skeem Saam star has proven that his talents extend far beyond acting, with his dance video garnering thousands of impressions and mixed reactions across social media.

simz_youbeauty said:

"Can she dance with Hungani Ndlovu? I want to see something."

MufaraNduvh0 joked:

"Her and Hungani Ndlovu would make a cute couple."

Thembi Seete rocks a Bafana Bafana-inspired look

In more Thembi Seete updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the star's Bafana Bafana-inspired look.

Online users admired the singer/ actress's Heritage Day look, while some critics shared their opinions on Seete's outfit.

While she is known for her impeccable style, this was one of the few times Thembi Seete received mixed reactions for her look, with several critics slamming her taste as well as the design of her ensemble.

Source: Briefly News