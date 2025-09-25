Thembi Seete had tongues wagging when she rocked a Bafana Bafana-inspired look for Heritage Day

On 24 September 2025, Seete posted photos on Instagram where she rocked the fit, paying homage to Doctor Khumalo

Mzansi was mesmerised by Seete's beauty, while some trolled on Twitter (X) shared mixed reactions

While many people rocked their beautiful traditional regalia representing their cultures, Thembi Seete went a different route.

The South African singer and dancer had tongues wagging when she donned a proudly Bafana Bafana-inspired look. Taking to Instagram on 24 September 2025, Seete posted photos where she rocked the fit, looking youthful and hotter than ever.

Thembi Seete pays homage to a soccer legend

Paying homage to a Bafana Bafana soccer icon, Doctor Khumalo, Seete's wore the number 15 and even penned a loving message to Khumalo. She thanked Khumalo for his contributions to the squad and his continued support for the current team.

"This is how I’m celebrating Heritage Day. A big shoutout to my brother from way back @dk15_official our soccer star and national treasure. Thank you for your incredible contribution to our country and for still motivating and inspiring our boys @bafanabafanarsa This @oldschool_ltd fit is fire. I love it and I’m enjoying it. We love and appreciate you. You’ve done so much for us, and this is my way of showing you love and respect. Happy Heritage Day!”

Khumalo returned the love to Seete, appreciating her and revealed that he sent the outfit as a gift to her.

"We have known each other from way back indeed my sister and I appreciate you. Thank you. Happy heritage day! I’m glad you love my gift, it looks good on you," he gushed.

Check out the photos on Instagram below:

Seete has always stolen the show with her enchanting beauty. The selfies she posts on Instagram always make their way to Twitter and stir up a conversation.

This time, SA was mesmerised by Seete's beauty, and they gave her flowers.

Refilwe Modiselle gushed:

"The fit is definitely everything."

Lulu_Hela joked:

"Your 21st birthday party for next year will be organised by me!"

Lady_Connie reacted:

"Oh it looks so beautiful! Especially on you."

Mthembunqobile stated:

"Ntombazane Shaya Zandla. This outfit is my fav especially on you!"

Meanwhile, while some trolled on Twitter (X) shared mixed reactions, pointing out her supposed use of filters and FaceTune. Below are the responses under @MDNnewss' post:

@snkongoane asked:

"Are those her real legs? She is slender by popular demand?"

@TalentNyonie reacted:

"The curious case of Thembie Seete."

@213andlewis stated:

"AI or the shoe size is faulty."

@RichBlackWidow asked:

"Is that her??? Are you sure it’s not AI."

@LebuShai1417 responded:

"God created AI during era ya bo Thembi hape yena she’s growing backwards."

