Natasha Thahane shared pictures from her lavish, star-studded 30th birthday party

The actress and TV personality celebrated her special day with some of her closest friends and family, and looked absolutely breathtaking

Social media users were in awe, with fans and followers fawning over Thahane's lavish celebration

Natasha Thahane's birthday party was a star-studded event. Images: natasha_thahane

South African actress and media personality Natasha Thahane was the belle of the ball at her birthday party.

The Blood and Water star turned 30 on 25 September 2025 and was treated to a lavish celebration days before to mark the milestone.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thahane shared pictures from the black-tie celebration, attended by some big names in the entertainment industry, including Nozuko Ntshangase, SK Khoza and singer Langa Mavuso.

Looking stunning in a lime gown, she expressed appreciation to her loved ones for making the evening special:

"We prayed for days like these. Thank you to my family and friends for a beautiful evening. I am truly blessed."

Natasha Thahane celebrated her 30th birthday in style with a lavish party. Image: natasha_thahane

With decor by celebrity events organiser, Nono Events, who recently styled Ntando Duma's birthday party, Natasha Thahane's celebration was a stunning white-themed party held at the River Meadow Manor in Centurion, Gauteng.

She thanked the organisers for always going above and beyond for her:

"One thing about @nono_events, your meticulous and regal work never goes unnoticed! Ngibonga uthando lwakho and always going above and beyond for me."

Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Natasha's stunning birthday celebration.

Here’s a closer look at the event with stunning pictures below:

Fans react to Natasha Thahane's birthday party

Online users commented on Natasha's stunning birthday celebration. Read some of their comments below:

lucia_lacoster praised Natasha Thahane:

"What I love about you, @natasha_thahane, is that you don’t change your circle of friends. The people who attended your party are the same friends you had five years ago at your party."

cyndisiwe was impressed:

"I love how people respected the theme, top tier."

mass_salet gushed over Natasha Thahane:

"You are beautiful as always."

my_name_is_nnoma responded:

"Happy birthday, fellow Libra."

joh_nette42 wrote:

"That is a beautiful dress!!!!!"

thabiswa88 said:

"Always love you, my angel. You’re my number one, mama."

dike_m added:

"That surprise is missing, Natasha. We also wanna see you being surprised."

Online users were in awe of Natasha Thahane’s lavish birthday celebration. Image: natasha_thahane

Meanwhile, others were curious to know if the actress's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, made it to the event:

jmandemusiq said:

"Only Lorch is missing here."

obeyjnr asked:

"Where is Lorch?"

k_mogodiri was curious:

"Was your son's father invited? Or am I being forward?"

