A departmental case and a formal enquiry have been opened against two Gauteng police officers after a video circulated on social media showing them allegedly soliciting a bribe. The South African Police Service (SAPS) management identified the members following the emergence of the footage.

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A SAPS officer was caught trying to get a bribe. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident reportedly occurred on 04 June 2026 within the Wierdabrug policing precinct. The officers were deployed to the area as part of the Provincial Operation Shanela. According to reports, the members stopped a suspect riding a bicycle and seized the bicycle. They then drove with the suspect in a police vehicle to Wierdapark community park, where they allegedly took money from him in exchange for his release.

SAPS management stated that all allegations will form part of the launched investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Following the incident, the public is urged to work together with law enforcement to fight fraud and corruption within police ranks by reporting misconduct. SAPS highlighted that community members can utilize specific platforms to report such behavior. These include the Anti-Corruption Hotline at 0800 701 701 and the National Service Complaints Centre at 0800 333 177. Alternatively, citizens can contact the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which functions as an independent oversight body outside of SAPS.

Source: Briefly News