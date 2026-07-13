A video from a Bloemfontein protest against undocumented foreign nationals showed a demonstrator making a striking remark aimed at South African women

The protester said in Sesotho that SA women who have children with foreign nationals should leave South Africa and go live in their partners' home countries

The comment sparked fierce backlash online, with many South Africans saying the march had nothing to do with jobs and everything to do with hatred

Bloemfontein supporter told SA women who have kids with foreign nationals to leave SA. Images: @Sello_Libram/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - A protester at a Bloemfontein demonstration against undocumented foreign nationals made a remark that stopped many South Africans in their tracks.

A video shared on 13 July 2026 by X user @Sello_Libram captured the moment one of the demonstrators addressed the crowd in Sesotho, directing his words squarely at South African women in relationships with foreign men.

The man said the women must go to their countries to go "cook for their mothers-in-law and sweep their mothers-in-law's courtyards."

" It is time now, we plead with you," he said

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See video here:

The video spread quickly, drawing sharp responses from people who felt the comment crossed a line from protesting undocumented migration into something far more personal.

Social media reacts

@PenAndPills wrote:

"Imagine chasing your sister away from home because she marries outside the family? 🤦"

@wesley95778948 asked:

"What about SA men with children from foreigners or it only applies to women?"

@Bigboycrest said:

"So it was never really about jobs. Just hatred."

@LugileK added:

"Absent father syndrome is real. People who don't know the value of a father and mother together raising kids will always utter nonsense to feel good."

@PercyShayamunda offered a different kind of response altogether:

"Guys get jobs or start projects so you can create legacies for your families. There is 0 benefit in these marches."

Protests against undocumented foreign nationals have continued in various parts of the country, but moments like this one have reignited debate about whether the demonstrations are rooted in economic concern or something else entirely.

3 articles on protests against undocumented foreign nationals

Source: Briefly News