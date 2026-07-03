South African Police Involved in Anti-Migrant Protests, Claims Basotho National Party Leader
- Machesetsa Mofomobe accuses South Africa of supporting anti-migrant protests against Basotho nationals
- Viral video reveals South African police collaborating with protest groups in xenophobic demonstrations
- Mofomobe threatens reciprocation against South African citizens in Lesotho amid rising diplomatic tensions
MASERU, LESOTHO—The leader of the Basotho National Party, Machesetsa Mofomobe, claimed that the South African government is backing anti migrant protests targeting Basotho nationals. He spoke after a video surfaced showing South African police officers allegedly participating in coordinated civil operations aimed at removing undocumented foreign nationals from communities. The politician argued that state resources are being used to intimidate cross-border workers.
According to public records, Mofomobe addressed an official media briefing in Maseru following rising cross-border diplomatic tensions between the two nations regarding regional migration regulations and the Lesotho Exemption Permit framework.
Mofomobe strongly condemned the conduct of a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who recently went viral, and stated that state law enforcement officers were filmed actively collaborating with local protest groups during recent public xenophobic demonstrations across neighbouring provinces.
Machesetsa Mofomobe criticises the South African government
Mofomobe warned that reciprocal measures could be applied to South African citizens currently residing in Lesotho. He said that South African nationals working within the Lesotho borders do not face state harassment from local police authorities. The party leader stated that South African officials completely fail to understand basic international diplomatic rules.
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Mofomobe added that while his organisation continuously advocates for peaceful bilateral regional relations, the continuous administrative harassment of Basotho traders and informal workers in South Africa remains entirely unacceptable, prompting his official call for identical retaliatory treatment against foreign residents living inside his home country to ensure total compliance with global standards of mutual respect.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za