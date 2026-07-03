Machesetsa Mofomobe accuses South Africa of supporting anti-migrant protests against Basotho nationals

Viral video reveals South African police collaborating with protest groups in xenophobic demonstrations

Mofomobe threatens reciprocation against South African citizens in Lesotho amid rising diplomatic tensions

Machesetsa Mofomobe condemned the anti-illegal immigration protests. Images: @Kay405Kay/X and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

MASERU, LESOTHO—The leader of the Basotho National Party, Machesetsa Mofomobe, claimed that the South African government is backing anti migrant protests targeting Basotho nationals. He spoke after a video surfaced showing South African police officers allegedly participating in coordinated civil operations aimed at removing undocumented foreign nationals from communities. The politician argued that state resources are being used to intimidate cross-border workers.

According to public records, Mofomobe addressed an official media briefing in Maseru following rising cross-border diplomatic tensions between the two nations regarding regional migration regulations and the Lesotho Exemption Permit framework.

Mofomobe strongly condemned the conduct of a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who recently went viral, and stated that state law enforcement officers were filmed actively collaborating with local protest groups during recent public xenophobic demonstrations across neighbouring provinces.

Machesetsa Mofomobe criticises the South African government

Mofomobe warned that reciprocal measures could be applied to South African citizens currently residing in Lesotho. He said that South African nationals working within the Lesotho borders do not face state harassment from local police authorities. The party leader stated that South African officials completely fail to understand basic international diplomatic rules.

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Mofomobe added that while his organisation continuously advocates for peaceful bilateral regional relations, the continuous administrative harassment of Basotho traders and informal workers in South Africa remains entirely unacceptable, prompting his official call for identical retaliatory treatment against foreign residents living inside his home country to ensure total compliance with global standards of mutual respect.

Source: Briefly News