Police located the vehicle believed to have been used in Sarah Rose Starrett's disappearance after she went missing from George on 19 July

Investigators believe Sarah's disappearance was planned with the involvement of her biological mother and older sister

Authorities have warned the public against sharing unverified claims that the 17-year-old has been found, saying false reports are hampering the search

Police found the car that Sarah Rose Starrett was last seen in. Image: Missing Persons South Africa/ Facebook and pong6400/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

WESTERN CAPE — Police have traced the vehicle believed to have been central to 17-year-old Sarah Rose Starrett's disappearance, with the search now extending beyond Western Cape into KwaZulu-Natal.

According to News24, Sarah was last seen in Blanco, George, on 19 July after a scheduled visit with her biological mother. She failed to return to her foster home, where she had lived for the past five years, by the agreed 16:00 deadline. Police have since confirmed she was not abducted from the foster home. Sarah went missing in the same month as a 22 year-old woman who was last seen in KwaZulu-Natal.

Disappearance believed to have been planned

Investigators believe the incident was organised in advance and that Sarah's biological mother and older sister were both involved in the planning. According to reports, the older sister resigned from her position at Texas Grill the evening before Sarah went missing, reportedly waiting to collect her salary before leaving to secure funds for travel.

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The mother's vehicle, described as a white Daihatsu Terios with black bumpers, has since been located in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting authorities to widen the search operation across provincial borders.

Public warned against spreading false reports

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies and George Community Policing Forum chairperson Shawn Northey have both urged the public to exercise caution before sharing information about the case on social media. Unverified claims circulating online have suggested that Sarah has already been found, but authorities have stressed that these reports are false.

Officials warned that the spread of misinformation places unnecessary strain on operational resources and actively hinders the ongoing search effort. Sarah's foster family reported her missing after she did not return from the Sunday visit, and the search has since drawn significant public attention across South Africa.

View a post about her disappearance on Facebook:

Father denies involvement in son's disappearance

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the alarming disappearance of two-year-old Milano Tlali, his father's public denials of involvement, and the community's reaction amid ongoing police efforts to locate the child. As emotions run high, Milano’s mother, Monique Knoetze, has made a heartfelt appeal for her son's safe return after enduring over ten days of uncertainty and anguish.

Source: Briefly News