Teboho Tlali denied any role in the disappearance of his two-year-old son Milano, who went missing on 30 June

Residents allegedly assaulted Tlali amid allegations of his involvement, which he says are baseless and disrupt the police search

Milano's mother, Monique Knoetze, pleaded for her son's safe return after more than 10 days with no news

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Milano Tlali's father denies he is involved in his son's disappearance. Images: Wendy Pascoe and South African Network Initiative

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The father of missing two-year-old Milano Tlali has publicly denied any involvement in his son's disappearance, speaking out after being physically assaulted by community members who accused him of foul play.

According to eNCA, Teboho Tlali addressed the allegations following the attack, telling eNCA that the claims circulating within the community are without evidence and are actively undermining efforts by police to locate the toddler. Milano was last seen on 30 June while playing near the family's home.

Search continues at Wemmer Pan

Emergency response teams previously conducted searches at Wemmer Pan dam after children reported seeing the toddler in that vicinity. Community members, however, questioned how a two-year-old could have reached the dam without assistance, fuelling suspicion directed at the family.

Tlali rejected suggestions that kidnapping could be tied to ransom demands, personal vendettas, or involvement in drugs, stating that the family has no money, no enemies, and no connection to illegal activity that would make them a target. He maintained that both he and his partner, Monique Knoetze, are innocent and that the assault against him, along with the rumours spreading through the community, are hampering the official search for their son.

Family pleads for Milano's return

Knoetze made an emotional appeal for her son's safe return, describing more than ten days of anguish without any word on his whereabouts. She said she simply wants her child back.

Police confirmed that no trace of Milano has been found and stated that investigations are continuing. Authorities urged members of the public to share only verified information with investigators rather than take matters into their own hands. The family has called for any leads that could help bring closure to the case.

View a post on Milano's case on Facebook here:

2 year-old Limpopo boy killed

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic death of a two-year-old boy in Limpopo, prompting a police manhunt for the alleged perpetrator. This heartbreaking incident has drawn public outrage, as investigations reveal a potential sexual assault linked to the child's untimely demise.

Source: Briefly News