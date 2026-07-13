Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly rejected claims circulating on social media about what caused Jayden Adams' death

The official cause of death remains unconfirmed as the Adams family awaits autopsy results before making funeral arrangements

Jayden's father, Juanito Adams and his longtime partner have both spoken out, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly pushed back against a social media user who he says spread false information about how Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died, urging people to stop speculating as authorities continue their investigation.

Adams tragically passed away on Saturday 11 July 2026, with the circumstances surrounding his untimely death still yet to be publicised, even though some unconfirmed reports said it could have been due to suicide.

A social media post on Monday 13 July claimed that Adams' "cause of death was not suicide or depression, but excessive alcohol consumption that led to him collapsing." McKenzie dismissed the claim without hesitation, responding directly:

"I can absolutely one hundred per cent tell you that you are wrong. Just stop."

Jayden Adams' autopsy results still pending

The 25-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was found unresponsive at a residential property in Schotsche Kloof, central Cape Town, at around 11:00 on Saturday. South African Police Service spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened to investigate the circumstances of his death. Authorities have not indicated signs of foul play but stress that the investigation remains active.

No official cause of death has been established. Adams' father, Juanito, confirmed that the family is awaiting the outcome of a formal autopsy before any funeral arrangements are made.

The Adams family speak out

In an interview on Sunday, 12 July, Juanito Adams described the days since his son's death as overwhelming and emotionally devastating. "As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it," he said, adding:

"It won't be easy to carry on. People say it gets easier, but it doesn't. You simply learn to live with it."

He expressed deep gratitude to South Africans and the broader football community for their support.

"We can see the love the world had for Jayden. It's very overwhelming."

Adams' partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, also broke her silence on social media.

"There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling," she wrote.

"Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend."

Adams' death has shaken South African football deeply, coming only two weeks after he featured in Bafana Bafana's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in North America, where the side reached the knockout stages for the first time ever.

Source: Briefly News