Police have shared a fresh update on the Jayden Adams death inquest as investigations continue into the footballer's sudden death

Authorities have urged the public not to speculate while detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case

Tributes from family, teammates and South African football continue to paint a picture of the player beyond the pitch

Police have provided a fresh update on the Jayden Adams death inquest as South Africa mourns the football star and investigations continue. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town police have provided a fresh update on the death inquest into Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams as South Africa continues to mourn the football star. Investigators say no foul play is suspected at this stage following the discovery of the 25-year-old's body on Saturday, 11 July 2026. The inquest remains ongoing.

Police provide update on Jayden Adams death inquest

According to the Daily Maverick, police spokesperson Frederick C. van Wyk confirmed that an inquest had been opened following Adams' death. Van Wyk said:

"Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 11.06am at a premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof.

"No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue."

Authorities have also urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue.

Mamelodi Sundowns postpone pre-season trip

Following Adams' death, Mamelodi Sundowns postponed their planned pre-season trip to Austria as the club came to terms with the loss of one of its key players.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso paid tribute to the midfielder on Instagram. He said Adams had embraced every challenge, adapted quickly to life at Sundowns and earned the respect of his teammates.

Cardoso described him as an intelligent and versatile footballer who made the team stronger. He also thanked Adams for his contribution, saying:

"You made me a better coach with the football you helped us to play."

Police have issued a fresh update on the Jayden Adams death inquest, confirming that no foul play is suspected at this stage while investigations continue. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Family and football pay tribute to Jayden Adams

Adams' cousin, Aiden Johnson, described him as "a rock for all of us" during an interview with the SABC. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos also paid tribute, saying:

"Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young."

As of today, 14 July 2026, police say the inquest remains active, and investigations are continuing. Meanwhile, tributes from across South African football continue to honour Adams' legacy on and off the field.

Mental health support in South African sport under the spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams had reignited calls for stronger mental health support across South African sport.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Brent Carelse, along with several prominent figures, urged clubs and sporting bodies to do more to support athletes before they reach crisis point.

Source: Briefly News