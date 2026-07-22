SportyTV is on track to surpass 1 billion views on its official YouTube channel and social media platforms by the end of the FIFA World Cup, underscoring the growing demand for accessible, digital-first sports broadcasting across Africa.

SportyTV enters Africa into a new era of Sports Broadcasting. Image. Supplied

Source: UGC

July 17, 2026 – The 2026 FIFA World Cup is redefining how football fans across Africa experience the world’s biggest sporting event, signalling a new era for sports broadcasting built on greater accessibility, digital innovation and community-driven engagement.

For decades, following every moment of the world’s biggest football tournaments has often depended on expensive subscriptions or limited broadcast access. This year’s tournament is telling a different story, one where premium football is reaching more fans across television, streaming and digital platforms than ever before.

Ahead of the tournament, SportyTV expanded access to the FIFA World Cup by securing the broadcasting and YouTube streaming rights across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. As a result, fans have been able to watch 34 games for free on SportyTV in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, while in South Africa, SportyTV has been providing all 104-FIFA World Cup matches for a historically affordable fee. The upcoming final will be accessible to viewers in all markets.

The strategy was built around making premium football more accessible to more African fans, wherever they choose to watch. The result has been one of the continent’s major digital sports success stories.

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Before the FIFA World Cup has even reached its final match, SportyTV is on track to surpass one billion views across its digital channels, highlighting how broader access, compelling content and fan-first distribution are reshaping the future of sports broadcasting in Africa.

As of today, SportyTV has generated over 920 million views across its official YouTube channel and social media platforms, putting it firmly on track to surpass one billion views by the end of the FIFA World Cup. On YouTube, the broadcaster has recorded more than 70 million views, 18 million watch hours and over 10 million unique viewers, with the England vs Argentina match becoming its most-watched game of the tournament, attracting nearly two million views in Nigeria alone. With the FIFA World Cup Final still to come, SportyTV expects that record to be surpassed.

Across its other digital channels, World Cup content has generated more than 320 million views, 17 million likes and 400,000 new followers on TikTok. Facebook has delivered more than 320 million views and nine million interactions, while Instagram has contributed nearly 175 million views. Combined, Facebook and Instagram have reached more than 100 million accounts during the tournament.

The momentum has also translated into sustained platform growth. The SportyTV app has now exceeded 10 million downloads, with more than 15% of those downloads coming during the FIFA World Cup, underscoring the growing appetite for accessible, digital-first football experiences across Africa.

The strongest indicator of this shift is not simply the scale of the audience, but the community that has formed around it. During the tournament, SportyTV became the YouTube channel with the largest number of channel members in Africa, reflecting a growing appetite for interactive, community-led sports experiences where fans do more than watch—they engage, discuss, and return for more.

“SportyTV has built one of the most engaged football communities on YouTube, and becoming the platform’s largest Memberships channel in Africa is a remarkable achievement. Throughout the FIFA World Cup, we’ve seen how premium live content, consistent storytelling and meaningful fan engagement can come together to create an exceptional viewing experience. We’re proud and happy to have worked closely with the Sporty team during the tournament and look forward to seeing them continue to innovate and grow their audience across the continent.” said Twala Ng'ambi, Partnerships Manager at YouTube.

The momentum has been fuelled by content designed for today’s football fan. Live match coverage has been complemented by studio analysis, behind-the-scenes moments, highlights, creator collaborations and social-first storytelling that keep audiences connected long after the final whistle. One standout example is SportyTV’s studio coverage, where a single clip has generated more than 18 million views, illustrating the growing demand for locally produced football content with continental appeal. The platform’s YouTube membership community has also attracted viewers from beyond Africa, underscoring SportyTV’s growing global reach.

“Our goal wasn’t simply to broadcast matches, but to create an experience that allowed people to watch, engage, and stay connected to the tournament wherever they were. The momentum we’ve seen throughout the competition reflects not only the passion for football across Africa but also the growing demand for a more accessible approach to sports broadcasting. We believe that’s where the future of the industry is headed, and we’re proud to be helping shape that future,” said Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing, and Media at the Sporty Group.

The tournament’s success demonstrates that traditional television and digital media can work together. This is illustrated by SportyTV’s partnership with Nigeria’s National Television Authority (NTA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for this FIFA World Cup. Fans increasingly expect to move seamlessly between live broadcasts, YouTube streams, short-form video, social platforms and creator-led conversations, creating richer and more immersive viewing experiences.

With the FIFA World Cup Final set for Sunday, 19 July, SportyTV expects audience numbers to continue growing as football fans across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa tune in for the tournament’s biggest match. Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup Final live on SportyTV’s YouTube channel and the SportyTV app and keep following every moment.

Source: Briefly News