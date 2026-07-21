Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia have already banned social media for children under 16, with more countries set to follow

France is among the latest nations preparing to vote on restricting social media access for under-15s

Governments across Europe, Asia and the Americas are all weighing minimum age rules for social media platforms

20 countries have moved to ban social media for children. Image: Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Governments around the world are tightening their grip on children's access to social media, with 20 countries having proposed or introduced age-based restrictions, according to an AFP tally.

France is among the latest to act. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban social media use for children under 15.

Countries where bans are already in force

Australia was one of the first to draw a hard line, prohibiting social media for under-16s in December 2025. Indonesia and Malaysia followed suit, both bringing similar bans into effect in March and June 2026 respectively. Brazil took a different approach, passing a law in March that requires platforms to link accounts of users under 16 to their parents and to verify users' ages.

China has been restricting minors' online activity since 2019, progressively tightening limits on gaming, social media and streaming platforms. Turkey passed legislation in April barring under-15s from social media, with the law expected to take effect later in 2026. The United Arab Emirates announced a ban for under-15s last month, though full implementation is set for around a year's time.

Which countries are next

Across the European Union, the European Commission is preparing proposals for a total ban for under-13s and graduated access for teenagers aged 13 to 18. Greece plans to restrict under-15s from January 2027. Austria and Slovenia are each drafting their own legislation, targeting under-14s and under-15s respectively.

Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Ireland are all at various stages of planning similar measures. Outside Europe, the United Kingdom is pushing for a ban on social media for under-16s by early 2027, a measure championed by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Canada has set its sights on a minimum age of 16. In India, several states are exploring restrictions, and the national government has said it is in talks with platforms about potential rules.

The wave of legislation reflects a growing consensus among policymakers that children need stronger protection from the influence of social media during their formative years.

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Australia bans social media for children

Briefly News reported that Australia marked a global first after announcing a nationwide ban on social media for children under 16. The announcement was made on the same day by Communications Minister Anika Wells, who confirmed that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok accounts belonging to under-16s will be removed from 10 December 2025. She explained why the shift was necessary, outlining how platforms were harming developing minds, how the ban would work in practice, and why the government felt the timing was urgent.

Source: Briefly News