South Africa stands as the only African country whose passport holders qualify for Japan's eVisa programme in 2026

The Japan eVisa allows South Africans to apply online for a single-entry tourist visa valid for up to 90 days

South Africa also joins Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African nations eligible for Saudi Arabia's online tourist eVisa

An image of a passport. Image: Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South African passport holders have scored a rare travel privilege in 2026, becoming the only citizens on the African continent who qualify for Japan's electronic visa programme.

The Japan eVisa is designed for short-term tourism and allows successful applicants to stay in the country for up to 90 days on a single-entry basis. The entire process is handled online, making it significantly more convenient than a traditional visa application.

What South Africans need to apply

Applicants will need a valid South African passport, confirmed travel and accommodation details, a recent passport-sized photo, and proof of sufficient funds for their trip. Processing typically takes between 7 and 10 working days, although some applications have been turned around in as few as 3 to 5 days.

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Saudi Arabia eVisa also open to South Africans

Japan is not the only major destination extending this kind of digital access to South Africans. Saudi Arabia has also confirmed that South African citizens qualify for its simplified online tourist eVisa. On the African continent, only South Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles have been granted eligibility for Saudi Arabia's eVisa programme.

The recognition from both Japan and Saudi Arabia places South Africa in a select group of African nations with access to streamlined international travel applications, a distinction that sets the country apart from its continental neighbours.

For South Africans with travel plans to either destination, the online visa route removes much of the paperwork and waiting time traditionally associated with international applications.

3 articles on list of countries eligible for visa

Source: Briefly News