South Africa Is the Only African Country Eligible for Japan's eVisa in 2026
- South Africa stands as the only African country whose passport holders qualify for Japan's eVisa programme in 2026
- The Japan eVisa allows South Africans to apply online for a single-entry tourist visa valid for up to 90 days
- South Africa also joins Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African nations eligible for Saudi Arabia's online tourist eVisa
SOUTH AFRICA - South African passport holders have scored a rare travel privilege in 2026, becoming the only citizens on the African continent who qualify for Japan's electronic visa programme.
The Japan eVisa is designed for short-term tourism and allows successful applicants to stay in the country for up to 90 days on a single-entry basis. The entire process is handled online, making it significantly more convenient than a traditional visa application.
What South Africans need to apply
Applicants will need a valid South African passport, confirmed travel and accommodation details, a recent passport-sized photo, and proof of sufficient funds for their trip. Processing typically takes between 7 and 10 working days, although some applications have been turned around in as few as 3 to 5 days.
Ghana President Mahama's resurfaced comment about countries expelling African nationals spark debate
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Saudi Arabia eVisa also open to South Africans
Japan is not the only major destination extending this kind of digital access to South Africans. Saudi Arabia has also confirmed that South African citizens qualify for its simplified online tourist eVisa. On the African continent, only South Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles have been granted eligibility for Saudi Arabia's eVisa programme.
The recognition from both Japan and Saudi Arabia places South Africa in a select group of African nations with access to streamlined international travel applications, a distinction that sets the country apart from its continental neighbours.
For South Africans with travel plans to either destination, the online visa route removes much of the paperwork and waiting time traditionally associated with international applications.
3 articles on list of countries eligible for visa
- Briefly News reported that the United Arab Emirates confirmed new visa entry rules for 2026. South Africa is now one of seven countries eligible for visa-on-arrival access under new rules.
- Spain confirmed that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, with the rest required to apply for a Schengen visa
- The United States government has released a full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to travel to the country without a visa under its Visa Waiver Programme (VWP).
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za