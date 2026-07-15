A resurfaced video showing Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama discussing his country's free visa has sparked a debate online

Mahama's remarks, which were made in May 2026, contrasted Ghana's open-door approach with countries expelling fellow Africans

Social media users weighed in on the video, with some supportive of his comment, and others criticising Ghana's stance on immigration

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Ghana President John Mahama’s comments about anti-illegal immigration have resurfaced, causing a stir online. Image: Ernest Ankomah/ Alberto Case

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ACCRA – A resurfaced video of Ghanaian President John Mahama’s comments about his country opening its doors to fellow African nationals has sparked a wave of reactions online.

Mahama made the comments on Africa Day, Sunday, 25 May 2025, when he announced that all African passport holders would be exempt from visa fees under Ghana's newly launched electronic visa system.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana's e-Visa regime, Mahama delivered a pointed message about pan-African solidarity, taking an indirect but unmistakable swipe at nations moving in the opposite direction on immigration.

"Ghana's doors are open, and we encourage others to open their doors as well. While some countries are expelling fellow Africans and making them feel unwelcome, Ghana proudly welcomes them and affirms that this is your home," he added.

What Ghana's free visa policy offers

Under the new policy, African nationals can apply online through Ghana's e-Visa portal and receive an entry decision within 48 hours, paying no visa fee.

Non-African applicants are charged $260 for a single-entry visa. The policy positions Ghana as one of the continent's most accessible destinations for intra-African travel.

Why is the video causing a stir?

The clip has resurfaced and gained significant traction amid a heated debate in South Africa, where undocumented migrants were given a deadline to leave the country following nationwide anti-immigration protests on 30 June 2025.

Ghana was one of the first countries to begin repatriating its citizens from the country amid the tensions over illegal immigrants.

South Africans reacted sharply, with opinions divided along familiar fault lines.

@Aloomang wrote:

"Ghana and Burkina Faso are the new role models of Africa."

@tham2000us said:

"Our Nigerian and Congolese brothers, leave Xenophobes in South Africa and enjoy a paradise in Ghana. Visa-free."

Not everyone was receptive, as @Honeyguide15 argued:

"Ghana can open doors. It's their sovereignty. With our experience and being taken advantage of, South Africa is not going that route. We were used in the name of Pan Africanism."

@NotaTheHumble1 raised concerns about infrastructure, writing:

"The thing is, all these countries don't have hospitals, clinics, infrastructure, roads, ambulances, schools, industries or universities. This one Africa nonsense is just for Nigerians, Mozambicans and Zimbabweans and all these third world countries to flood South Africa, and where will South Africans go?"

@T_sweetSA was sceptical of Ghana's position, noting:

"Ghana was chasing out Nigerians not long ago. They're really riding this wave."

@MathopoEki57346 was blunt:

"South Africa must double the dose on their stunts against illegal immigration. Those who are pro-Pan-Africanism must exclude South Africa. We are fine."

DIRCO clarifies rumours Ghana rejected President Ramaphosa's State visit

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Ghana's decision to decline South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned State visit.

Some publications reported that Ramaphosa was denied entry in light of the tragic death of a Ghanaian national in South Africa.

The situation sparked a debate online, as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation clarified what happened.

Source: Briefly News