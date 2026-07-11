A Ugandan travel creator toured Freedom Square in Kampala, a memorial dedicated to South African freedom fighters in Uganda

The square also serves as a protected space where Ugandans facing political persecution cannot be arrested

Her video went viral amid anti-foreigner protests in South Africa, sparking a heated debate online

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A Ugandan travel creator sparked a fierce online debate after sharing a tour of a Kampala memorial that honours South African anti-apartheid activists who died in exile. @travelwithdaphine posted the TikTok video on 5 July 2026, walking through Freedom Square, an outdoor memorial in Uganda's capital.

A woman in Uganda shared the monument for South Africa's Apartheid fighters. Image: @travelwithdaphine

Source: TikTok

The site features tall vertical panels with silhouette cutouts of human figures, alongside a stone wall engraved with the names and death dates of South African freedom fighters. Beyond its role as a memorial site, Freedom Square also functions as a sanctuary under Ugandan tradition: anyone facing political persecution or criminal accusations can stand within its bounds without being arrested.

Freedom Square's message to South Africa

In the video by @travelwithdaphine, the creator shifts tone. She addresses South Africans directly, pointing out the contrast between Uganda honouring South African freedom fighters on its own soil and the treatment many African migrants currently face in South Africa. The caption read:

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"A Whole Square dedicated to the South African freedom fighters who were buried in Uganda, but why is South Africa treating our people this way?"

Watch the video that sparked the conversation here:

Mzansi reacts to the Freedom Square video

The clip drew strong responses from South Africans and others. Viewers had a lot to say amid renewed anti-foreigner protests and demonstrations in South Africa, a topic that regularly ignites debate across African social media.

@Ditshego Seefane wrote:

"My sister, thank you for taking us on the tour because some of us have never been there. Where can I tip you?"

@pinky__gcaba said:

"As a South African I'm so embarrassed by the actions of our people, not all of us have hate in our hearts."

@Natacha Kalenga asked:

"I don't know if there are history lessons in South Africa 🤔"

@1642Thandi Komeke responded:

"We don't hate people in South Africa. We want people to respect our laws, that's all."

@Vusi🇿🇦 added:

"We appreciate Uganda, and it's important to clarify that we hold no animosity towards anyone. We ask that people respect our laws and immigration regulations, as they are in place for a reason. If you believe changes are necessary, we encourage you to advocate for them within your own country and to ask your government to engage with South Africa to address any legal issues between our nations."

Other Briefly News stories about SA and other countries

A South African woman had a tense experience at a Nigerian airport, where she faced reluctance from staff to assist her due to her nationality.

Details about a resurfaced video featuring a British man confronting a white South African construction worker in the UK went viral on social media.

A woman's heartwarming journey to Zimbabwe to attend a family wedding captured her experience, which included trying local delicacies.

Source: Briefly News