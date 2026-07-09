A South African woman shared how Nigerian airport staff debated whether to help her after she almost missed her flight

One staff member refused to assist her after spotting her South African passport, but a colleague stepped in and urged them to show kindness

The video sparked a wide debate online about attitudes toward South Africans travelling in Africa

Inam Maso spoke to Kayode Okikiolu. Image: @Information Nigeria

Source: Facebook

A South African woman recounts a tense airport moment in Nigeria. Viewers weigh in on the moment.

Information Nigeria shared on Facebook on 8 July 2026, an interview segment on The Rooftop with Kayode Okikiolu. In it, South African Media Personality Inam Maso recalls rushing through Lagos airport on her way to Abuja and was on the verge of missing her flight.

In a panic, she asked airport staff for help and handed over her passport. One female staff member took one look at it and flatly refused. Inam Maso recalled her saying.

"I'm not helping her. Did you see her passport?"

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Then a man appeared from the back and changed everything. He told his colleague to assist her. The woman said that was the reason she got help that day. The man said:

"Show her we are not like her people."

Inam shared the airport moment on The Rooftop. Image: Information Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Africa's top 10 most respected countries

According to Business Insider Africa, these ten African nations are highly respected mostly because of their natural wealth, booming businesses, and tourist appeal:

South Africa: Takes the number one spot thanks to its massive gold and platinum mines.

Takes the number one spot thanks to its massive gold and platinum mines. Egypt & Morocco: Famous for attracting millions of tourists and manufacturing goods like clothes.

Famous for attracting millions of tourists and manufacturing goods like clothes. Algeria, Nigeria, & Angola: Highly ranked because they pump and sell huge amounts of valuable oil and gas.

Highly ranked because they pump and sell huge amounts of valuable oil and gas. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Packed with precious metals and gems like diamonds and copper.

Packed with precious metals and gems like diamonds and copper. Tunisia: Makes a lot of money by exporting clothing and minerals.

Makes a lot of money by exporting clothing and minerals. Ghana & Côte d'Ivoire: Famous for mining gold and being world leaders in growing cocoa beans, the main ingredient in chocolate.

View the Facebook video below:

Africans react to the airport encounter

The video touched a nerve, drawing sharp and varied reactions from viewers. This is what viewers had to say on the page:

Pabalelo Molale wrote:

"The way she said Lagos, we don't pronounce it that way; we say Lagos. Stop it. Anyway, she had papers."

Phindi Dondolo said:

"South Africans are good people too; we want people to be documented, so they can pay taxes like us. Nothing for Mahala [nothing for free]."

Refentse Mabilu shared:

"I recently saw a video of a Mozambican restaurant owner chasing South Africans from their restaurant, telling them to go on holiday in Cape Town. My conclusion was yeah, these people don't know the difference between traveling and migrating."

Ugochukwu Samson offered a different perspective:

"Nigerians are good people. Even those that said 'We are not helping her' would have turned around to say 'Make we just pity am.' It is not necessarily because of the one man at the back. We may ginger, but we don't lose our humanity even in the midst of our anger. We are the big brother any day, any time."

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A South African TikToker was praised after relocating to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband and child to keep her family together amid anti-migrant protests in South Africa, sparking debate online.

Source: Briefly News