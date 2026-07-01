A Roman Catholic nun was taken into immigration custody while walking to a church service in southern Texas

Local representatives and members of Congress immediately intervened with federal officials to secure her prompt release

Religious leaders are highlighting growing concerns over law enforcement operations conducted near faith-based sanctuaries

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A nun living in Texas safely returned home following a brief period in federal immigration custody. Image: @KerryBurgess

Source: Twitter

Federal immigration authorities have released a Roman Catholic nun from custody following her unexpected arrest in a southern Texas border town. The incident occurred in McAllen, Texas, a short distance from the United States-Mexico border, as the woman was on her way to attend a church service while in her traditional habit.

Congressional intervention and backlash

UK publication The Guardian reported on 30 June 2026 that federal officials took Sister Leticia Ugboaja into custody as she made her way to Our Lady of Sorrows church, where she volunteers as an extraordinary minister of holy communion. Following a public social media alert published by church administrators, several local congressional representatives quickly intervened with the Department of Homeland Security on her behalf.

Sister Leticia is released from ICE detention

Lawmakers confirmed that federal officials subsequently authorised her release, allowing the registered nurse to return home the same day rather than face extended detention. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local faith leaders and community advocates, who argue that aggressive enforcement tactics at or near sensitive sites, such as houses of worship, create an atmosphere of fear and disrupt regular community life.

Watch the nun's release in the X video below:

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Source: Briefly News