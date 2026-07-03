A Gauteng woman recorded an e-hailing driver allegedly questioning her nationality and language during a ride in Pretoria

The clip was shared on social media on 2 July 2026, reigniting conversations about tribalism and xenophobia in South Africa

Many South Africans condemned the driver’s alleged remarks, while others debated whether the incident amounted to tribal discrimination

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Left, screenshot taken from the video of the interaction, right, the alleged e-hailing driver. Images: Ntiyiso Taylor

Source: Facebook

A video recorded during an e-hailing trip in Pretoria, Gauteng, has angered South Africans after a passenger was allegedly questioned about her nationality and language. The footage surfaced on 2 July 2026 after Ntiyiso Taylor shared her sister’s experience online, describing it as an example of growing tribal discrimination.

The incident reportedly happened during a ride in Pretoria, where the passenger was allegedly asked when she was returning home and whether she possessed documents to be in South Africa. The exchange comes amid heightened tensions around illegal immigration and identity debates across the country.

The clip quickly gained attention online, with many South Africans expressing concern about what they viewed as tribal profiling and discrimination. According to Taylor, her sister was targeted because she spoke Xitsonga, one of South Africa’s 11 official languages.

Recent anti-illegal immigration demonstrations and tensions across parts of South Africa have intensified conversations around nationality and belonging. Public debates have also followed several high-profile incidents involving people allegedly being mistaken for foreign nationals.

In the Western Cape, the death of a young man from Limpopo who was reportedly mistaken for a foreign national sparked outrage. Elsewhere, business owners and community members have also raised concerns about increasing hostility linked to nationality and ethnicity.

SA divided but largely condemn alleged discrimination

Many social media users expressed anger over the driver’s alleged remarks and questioned why a South African citizen would be asked to prove their right to be in their own country.

Some users argued that tribal discrimination remains a serious problem that deserves greater attention. Others maintained that the incident should have been formally reported through official e-hailing complaint channels.

Watch the video below:

More South Africans mistaken for foreigners

A South African truck driver was harassed and forced into immediate resignation after being falsely accused of being a foreign national.

Steven Mabugana, 40, shut down his Hammarsdale textile business after Operation Dudula threats forced him out of KwaZulu-Natal.

The family of Nhlamulo Sambo, the 19-year-old Limpopo gent fatally stabbed in Mossel Bay on 31 May 2026, released an official statement.

Source: Briefly News