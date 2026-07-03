Nigerian man finally heads home after years away, arriving with family and sparking an emotional reunion

The moment highlights Mzansi's challenges of migration and border control that began years ago

Social media users celebrated the touching moment as South Africans noted the part they played

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The brother and sister embraced each other. Image: @Africa Facts Zone

Source: Twitter

A Nigerian man returned to Nigeria with his South African wife and kids and Mzansi applauded themselves for making the reunion happen.

The emotional homecoming stated that the man had since left Nigeria eight years ago. It was posted on X on 02 July by Africa Facts Zone and showed the sister, who couldn't stop embracing her brother while other relatives welcomed his wife and children, who were also being warmly received by the family. African Facts Zone captioned the post:

"Nigerian family jubilates, after their brother returned home with his kids and South African wife after 8 years following anti-migrants protests."

South Agfrican borders have long since been seeing movement. Image: @sezer66

Source: Getty Images

The beginning of illegal immigration across SA’s borders

Movement across South Africa’s borders has been happening for a very long time and did not only start recently. According to a research report by Bernard Mabeba, even before the discovery of diamonds and gold, people from nearby countries moved into South Africa for seasonal work. Later, the mining industry attracted many workers from countries such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, making migration a normal part of the region.

After apartheid ended, movement across borders increased because restrictions became less strict and South Africa was seen as a place with better job opportunities and living conditions. Many people also left their home countries because of poverty, unemployment, conflict and political problems.

South Africa’s borders are often described as difficult to control, making it easier for some people to enter without proper documents. Corruption and limited resources have also made border management more challenging. To deal with increasing migration, the government introduced laws and structures to control movement and improve border security. However, managing migration remains difficult because of policy problems, weak border control and social issues such as xenophobia.

View the X video below:

Mzansi applauds themselves

South Africans took to the comments to commend themselves and share their thoughts on the matter. This is what Mzansi had to say on the X page:

Vuvu Videos said:

"This is what we want. The brother took his wife and she is going to be a Makoti in a proper way."

Vuyoمرح wrote:

"Uniting long lost families."

Rσɯαɳ Nԃʅσʋυ ♱ commented:

"South Africa reunites families that haven't seen each other in years, yet they will call us names. That brother wasn't planning to see her sister by the way. Give South Africa its flowers for doing the lord's work."

Zee said:

"We glad we pushed for the family reunion"

Phiwokuhle Mnyandu noted:

"The look on my sister’s face, uyabuya soon. All the best to the family."

P_MAX added:

"So she was willing to relocate with him to Nigeria… seems like true love still exists."

Azanian said:

"That's how it works, husband takes the wife. Not wife takes a husband. Other Nigerian's Makoties must follow. Nomore Sbar-Makoti."

More Briefly News on Africans returning home

A Takealot delivery driver preparing to return from South Africa to Malawi said he plans to sell his delivery bike and use the money to start a sustainable business to support his family, earning praise online for his ambition and long-term thinking.

A man highlighted Malawi’s worsening economic conditions by explaining that the equivalent of R100 is no longer enough to buy basic items like body lotion, sparking discussion about rising living costs and inflation.

A woman described Malawi’s severe cost-of-living crisis, saying even R100 is no longer enough to buy simple necessities like body lotion, highlighting the country’s economic struggles.

Source: Briefly News