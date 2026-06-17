MALAWI– A Malawian who lived in South Africa opened up about the difficulties of living in his country and compared the value of R100 in the country.

A man explained that the kwacha has less value than a rand. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Amanda M posted a video of the Malawian man speaking about the topic on her @amandam4life X account. He held Malawian kwacha notes equivalent to R100, which is equivalent to 10,000 kwacha and explained that he received it as payment for some work he did for a client. However, he expressed that it was not as valuable as it may sound.

Malawian says R100 buys less in Malawi

The man said that the R100 could not buy a bottle of lotion, which otherwise costs less than R50 in the country. He showed the viewers how the stack of money may seem appealing, but in reality, 50 kwacha does not even buy a lollipop. The man's video trended as the Malawian government initiated repatriation processes for at least 10,000 of its citizens and requested donations to fast-track the repatriation of the citizens who said they live in fear of xenophobic attacks in the country.

Watch the video on X here:

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South Africans stunned

Netizens in the comment section were taken aback.

Owenson said:

“I would rather use pig fat as lotion if body lotion is this expensive.”

Mutavha Tsindi said;

“We must be thankful for being born in South Africa.”

True Kgosigadi said:

“Now that we're all home, we can educate each other on how economics works and how to manage inflation.”

Shepherd Bushiri offers buses

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shepherd Bushiri offered a helping hand to the Malawian government's efforts to repatriate its citizens. He has pledged to donate buses to the government to help bring Malawians back from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News