Man Explains Dire Situation in Malawi: “R100 Can’t Even Buy Lotion”
MALAWI– A Malawian who lived in South Africa opened up about the difficulties of living in his country and compared the value of R100 in the country.
Amanda M posted a video of the Malawian man speaking about the topic on her @amandam4life X account. He held Malawian kwacha notes equivalent to R100, which is equivalent to 10,000 kwacha and explained that he received it as payment for some work he did for a client. However, he expressed that it was not as valuable as it may sound.
Malawian says R100 buys less in Malawi
The man said that the R100 could not buy a bottle of lotion, which otherwise costs less than R50 in the country. He showed the viewers how the stack of money may seem appealing, but in reality, 50 kwacha does not even buy a lollipop. The man's video trended as the Malawian government initiated repatriation processes for at least 10,000 of its citizens and requested donations to fast-track the repatriation of the citizens who said they live in fear of xenophobic attacks in the country.
Watch the video on X here:
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South Africans stunned
Netizens in the comment section were taken aback.
Owenson said:
“I would rather use pig fat as lotion if body lotion is this expensive.”
Mutavha Tsindi said;
“We must be thankful for being born in South Africa.”
True Kgosigadi said:
“Now that we're all home, we can educate each other on how economics works and how to manage inflation.”
Shepherd Bushiri offers buses
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shepherd Bushiri offered a helping hand to the Malawian government's efforts to repatriate its citizens. He has pledged to donate buses to the government to help bring Malawians back from South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za