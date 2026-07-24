The family of Nothabo Zandile Khumalo, killed alongside her two daughters in Bedford, UK, launched a GoFundMe for repatriation and funeral costs

Her husband, Lungani Tshuma, fled the UK days before the bodies were found and was arrested in Johannesburg on 10 July 2026

The case has been postponed to August 2026 as UK authorities pursue extradition to face three counts of murder

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Nothabo Zandile Khumalo's family has lauched a Go Fund Me for her and her daughters repatriation costs. Image: @malaikadiva/X

Source: Twitter

ZIMBABWE - The family of Nothabo Zandile Khumalo has launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring her body home to Zimbabwe following her death, along with that of her two daughters, at a home in Great Denham, near Bedford, England.

Khumalo's tragic death sparked international attention and led to an international manhunt for her husband, who stands accused of committing the horrific crime.

Family seek help with repatriation and funeral costs

The campaign is managed by Khumalo's aunt, Sharon Khumalo, who was authorised by the Khumalo and Magonya families to oversee the funds.

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The family said the decision to open the campaign came after a need to ensure Nothabo as well as her two daughters ar brought back to Zimbabwe and laid to rest.

"Following numerous enquiries and requests from Nothabo, Natalie and Nala’s friends, family members, schoolmates, alumni, members of various communities known to them and general well-wishers who have been moved by this horror," they wrote.

At the time of writing, the campaign had raised £2,394 of its £10,000 target to help cover the costs of repatriating Nothabo's body to Zimbabwe and paying for her funeral.

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What happened in Bedford

On 6 July 2026, British police forced entry into a home in Great Denham and discovered the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. Post-mortem examinations confirmed all three died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators believe Nothabo's husband, Lungani Tshuma, left the United Kingdom on 4 July 2026, travelling through London Heathrow Airport to South Africa via Dubai, two days before the discovery. He spent a brief period in Zimbabwe before returning to Johannesburg, having entered South Africa legally on 5 July 2026, prior to an international warrant being issued.

Arrest and extradition proceedings

Following a red notice and an urgent trace request from UK authorities through Interpol, the South African Police Service arrested Tshuma in the Kensington suburb of Johannesburg on 10 July 2026. He was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm at the time of his arrest.

Ndodana Tshuma abandons bail

Briefly News also reported that Ndodana Tshuma appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court and chose to abandon his bail application related to the firearm charge. UK authorities have since submitted a provisional extradition request for him to face three counts of murder in Britain. Both his local case and the extradition proceedings have been postponed to 27 August 2026 while ballistic investigations and formal paperwork are completed.

Source: Briefly News