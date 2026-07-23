A Beitbridge man was arrested after posting a Facebook video holding a placard reading "NO TO 2030" and urging Zimbabweans to join a protest

Bhekhimpilo Mbedzi, 41, was taken into custody on 15 July 2026 and charged under Zimbabwe's Maintenance of Peace and Order Act

A South African TikToker shared the story, sparking heated debate about freedom of speech in Zimbabwe

Mohlala weighed in on the incident. Image: @mohlala_puse/Facebook and TikTok

Source: UGC

A South African TikToker weighed in on a Zimbabwean man who is facing criminal charges simply for filming himself and calling on fellow citizens to take to the streets.

The story has gone viral after South African TikToker @mohlala_puseshared it on 21 July 2026, drawing strong reactions from viewers across the region.

Bhekhimpilo Mbedzi, a 41-year-old unemployed man from Beitbridge, was arrested on 15 July 2026 after posting a self-recorded video on his Facebook page on 10 July 2026. In the clip, he held a placard reading "NO TO 2030" and encouraged people to join a demonstration planned for 31 July 2026 against the newly signed Constitutional Amendment

Mohlala himself noted that the punishment seemed excessive for what he was being accused of.

"They chained his hands and feet like he committed murder but he was just trying to express himself and fight for his country."

Zimbabwe's Strict Protest Laws in the Spotlight

Zimbabwean authorities allege that Mbedzi failed to notify the relevant regulatory body before mobilising the public, as required under the [Maintenance of Peace and Order Act. Police also recovered a Samsung A04e Galaxy cell phone they say was used to post the video. He now faces charges under Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, read with Sections 7(1)(a) and 7(5) of the same peace and order legislation. The case is being heard at the Beitbridge Magistrate's Court and remains ongoing.

Right to protest comes with responsibilities

Section 59 of the Constitution protects everyone’s right to protest and submit petitions. However, these freedoms must be exercised peacefully, without harming people, damaging property, or engaging in looting. Demonstrators are expected to respect the rights and safety of others while making their voices heard.

The viral TikTok post prompted a wave of commentary from South Africans and Zimbabweans alike, many of whom expressed shock at the arrest.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Zimbabwe Arrest

Viewers flooded the comments section on his page with their thoughts:

@Clement Monchwe said:

"Zimbabwe president he need to be arrested. He forget that Zim is in SADC region."

@JUNIOR wrote:

"But what I like is that one of the good days they will get freedom of speech... step by step they will get there."

@QueencyGal shared:

"I love South Africa, we have freedom of speech."

@Mlogi asked:

"Where is African countries to help Zimbabweans guys."

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Source: Briefly News